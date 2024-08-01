Beloved Kabosu Owner Gets New Shiba Inu Dog, Is This The Next Dogecoin?

The crypto neighborhood may be set to witness the start of the subsequent Dogecoin following a current announcement made by the beloved Kabosu’s proprietor. This has led to the launch of a number of meme cash, with one specifically wanting well-primed to hitch the ‘billion-dollar’ membership.

Kabosu’s Proprietor Will get New Shiba Inu Canine

Kabosu’s proprietor (often known as Kabosu Mama) introduced in an X (previously Twitter) put up that she had gotten a brand new Shiba Inu named “Neiro.” This instantly caught the crypto neighborhood’s consideration, contemplating that Kabosu, who handed away in Might, impressed the creation of the foremost meme coin, Dogecoin, and a number of other different dog-themed meme cash.

Equally, Kabosu Mama’s announcement of her new Shiba Inu instantly led to the launch of a number of ‘Neiro-themed’ meme cash. Lots of of Neiro tokens have been shortly deployed on the Solana chain by means of the token generator Pump Enjoyable, with about of those tokens working to tens of millions in market capitalization.

Nonetheless, amidst all of the noise and buying and selling quantity, the Neiro token on the Ethereum chain has stood out. It boasts the best market capitalization amongst all Neiro-themed tokens throughout all chains. In response to information from DEX Screener, the Neiro token on Ethereum at present has a market cap of round $109 million. In the meantime, the highest-ranked Neiro token has a market cap of round $37 million.

Is Neiro The Subsequent Dogecoin?

The ETH Neiro’s meteoric rise above the $100 million market cap has led to predictions that the meme coin might turn out to be the subsequent Dogecoin. The crypto neighborhood appears to be leaning towards the narrative that Neiro is a substitute for Kabosu (which impressed Dogecoin) for the reason that former was adopted after Kabosu’s demise. Neiro can be thought-about a ‘sister’ to Kabosu, which is why it’s believed that the Neiro token might replicate DOGE’s success.

In step with this, crypto analysts like Jake Gagain have instructed that the ETH Neiro might simply run to a $1 billion market cap and even increased. The ETH Neiro has additionally been declared the ‘clear winner’ amongst all of the Neiro-themed tokens due to the saturation of Neiro tokens on the Solana chain.

This opens a transparent path for the ETH Neiro to hitch the ‘billion-dollar’ meme membership whereas liquidity is shared among the many totally different Solana Neiro tokens. ETH Neiro has, nonetheless, suffered some FUD with the blockchain analytics device Bubblemaps, which revealed that the token’s provide is closely managed, with 78% of the provision sniped at launch. Nonetheless, ETH Neiro holders look undeterred by this, seeing how the meme coin hit a brand new all-time excessive (ATH) since then.

If ETH Neiro finally attains a market cap of $1 billion, it’s going to be a part of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Floki (FLOKI) as the one dog-themed meme cash to boast a billion-dollar market cap. In the meantime, it’s going to turn out to be solely the third dog-themed token on Ethereum to attain such standing, becoming a member of Shiba Inu and FLOKI.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com