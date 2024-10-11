Beauvillier, Blomqvist help Pens rebound, beat the Red Wings | News, Sports, Jobs

<!– SHOW ARTICLE

DETROIT — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his NHL debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Crimson Wings 6-3 on Thursday evening.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, every with two assists, figured in 4 of the six targets because the Penguins rebounded from season-opening 6-0 residence loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday evening.

Marcus Pettersson, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes and Drew O’Connor additionally scored for Pittsburgh.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Crimson Wings of their opener. Vladimir Tarasenko added a purpose.

Takeaways

Penguins: Together with his two assists, Crosby has eight multi-point video games in his final 11 towards the Crimson Wings. In 22 profession video games towards Detroit, the Pittsburgh captain has accounted for 18 targets and 28 assists. Pittsburgh is 10-2-2 within the final 14 video games towards the Crimson Wings and 5-2 within the final seven at Detroit.

Crimson Wings: Goaltender Ville Husso was pulled at 5:28 of the second interval after permitting 4 targets on 14 pictures. He failed to complete his ultimate two begins of the 2023-24 season as a result of lower-body accidents. Husso’s final 60-minute recreation got here Dec. 14 in a 2-1 loss to Carolina. Crimson Wings defenseman Jeff Petry left the sport within the second interval as a result of an upper-body harm.

Key second

Tied 1-1 coming into the second interval, the Penguins scored three targets in a span of two:28 early within the second interval to take management.

Key stat

The protection enhancements the Crimson Wings had been promising weren’t on exhibit of their opener. Final season, they gave up 4 or extra targets in 39 of 82 video games.

Up subsequent

Penguins: At Toronto on Saturday evening.

Crimson Wings: Host Nashville on Saturday evening.