Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Previews Her Dream Paris Wedding

With lower than two months to go till her dream Paris marriage ceremony, Jennifer Williams is able to have a good time love her personal method.

“I’m positively not going to be conventional. On my marriage ceremony day, I’m altering thrice,” Williams solely advised Us Weekly whereas selling a brand new season of VH1’s Basketball Wives. “We’ve a welcome celebration the day earlier than on a ship, so I’ve a costume for that. Then the day after the marriage, now we have a brunch, which I do not know what I’m carrying. I nonetheless have some planning on doing so far as my outfits, however my marriage ceremony day received’t be conventional.”

Engaged to Christian Gold since August 2023, the truth star has been an open guide by way of her love life ever since she helped launch the Basketball Wives franchise in 2010.

Whereas she’s skilled heartbreak and divorce, Williams knew early on that Gold was one thing particular and in contrast to any previous relationships.

Associated: Superstar Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Bought Married This 12 months

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and extra celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and received married. Turner met Theresa Nist through the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a dwell TV ceremony on January […]

“Actually, from the day that I met him, we simply had this on the spot connection and he actually is my greatest pal,” she gushed to Us. “Possibly we had been a month in and I simply bear in mind saying to myself, ‘I simply all the time wish to be round him.’ … He’s so considerate. He’s such a gentleman. He’s so mature. He’s simply very respectful. He’s selfless and I simply love all these qualities about him.”

Whereas viewers have watched the couple playfully disagree in regards to the marriage ceremony finances and variety of visitors invited, Williams looks like she “has a deal with on the whole lot.” She’s additionally assured that this relationship will go the space, partly as a result of she’s in premarital counseling with Gold.

“That was really Christian’s thought and I really like that as a result of he’s very ahead pondering,” Williams defined. “Christian may be very very like, ‘You’ll be able to concentrate on the marriage. I’m targeted on the wedding.’ … There’s going to be some type of disagreements or no matter type of points, however I believe when you’ve gotten the correct instruments and also you put together for it, you may conquer these issues a lot simpler.”

Williams says she plans to proceed counseling with Gold as soon as they grow to be husband and spouse. For now, it’s all about placing the ultimate touches on their upcoming marriage ceremony.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Whereas it’s unclear if the ceremony shall be filmed for Basketball Wives or VH1, Williams is hopeful that followers can proceed to see her journey into discovering love.

“I wish to give folks hope that this might be you too, so don’t quit,” she stated. “I positively have kissed some frogs, however I’d do it over again. … You must actually hold your coronary heart open. I actually prayed to God to ship me an individual with sure traits and I believe Christian positively checks all of these bins.”

New episodes of Basketball Wives air Mondays on Vh1 at 8 p.m. ET.