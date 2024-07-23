Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada Defends Investigating Jackie Christie

Evelyn Lozada’s choice to analyze Basketball Wives’ Jackie Christie wasn’t a sport day choice.

In the course of filming season 11 of VH1’s hit actuality present, Evelyn, 48, mentioned she obtained to the purpose the place she needed to be taught extra about her costar in hopes of higher understanding her habits.

“Though I’ve been on the present with Jackie for a very long time, there’s nonetheless this [mystery],” Evelyn solely shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17. “We handled some drama in the course of the offseason. She’s calling and speaking crap about me and Shaunie [O’Neal], so I simply didn’t perceive how we obtained there. Then I began actually considering, like, ‘I really feel like I don’t know her.’”

With the assistance of a personal investigator, the SG by Evelyn Lozada bodysuits designer started digging into her costar’s previous. What got here subsequent had been sturdy allegations which might be at present being explored in new episodes.

Associated: Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada Appears to be like Again on Lengthy-Working Actuality Profession

Evelyn Lozada grew to become a family title after kicking off the Basketball Wives franchise in 2010 (and, as loyal followers know, coining the phrase “non-mothaf–kin’ issue”) however she didn’t know what she was getting herself into on the time. In an unique interview, Lozada, 47, talked to Us about initially deciding to share her life with […]

“I began taking place this rabbit gap and I didn’t know that I used to be gonna find yourself the place I ended up,” Evelyn mentioned. “Perhaps it was her karma for the factor she mentioned about my daughter years in the past.”

In a current episode of Basketball Wives, Evelyn informed her costars —together with Jennifer Williams, Jac’Eil Duckworth, Brandi Maxiell and Brooke Bailey — that Jackie, 53, was allegedly arrested in 1987 for prostitution, citing Oregon courtroom paperwork. Jackie has but to handle the allegations on digital camera and Us Weekly has reached out to Jackie’s staff for remark.

When sharing the allegations, Evelyn informed her buddies, “This girl sat in my face and mentioned, ‘I heard that your daughter [Shaniece Hairston] was a construct a whore.’ That s—t harm me to the core. That karma got here the f—okay round.”

In accordance with Evelyn, there was different data she came upon that she “didn’t share” on the present.

“I shared that particularly as a result of I used to be shocked and since, to me, it explains numerous why she’s the best way she is in a method,” Evelyn informed Us. “I form of perceive a bit of bit extra, and I want she could be actual about who she is or who she’s been as a result of whenever you do these kind of exhibits, that’s how try to be.”

In response to some viewers questioning why Evelyn is digging into her costar a lot, the BX Glow jewellery designer continued, “I feel individuals don’t perceive how I obtained there. It’s actually simply attempting to determine, ‘Why are you this individual? What made you this fashion?’ And never realizing I used to be going to bump into the whole lot I ended up stumbling.”

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Whereas chatting with Us, Evelyn described herself as a loyal buddy who doesn’t trouble anyone she will be able to belief. With Jackie, nevertheless, “I really feel like I at all times have to observe as a result of she’s simply that individual.”

“Simply go away me alone,” Evelyn shared, “and I received’t reveal the remainder of it.”

Basketball Wives airs Monday nights on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET.