Bank of America says widespread service outages are fully resolved

A technical concern that was stopping many Financial institution of America prospects from accessing their financial institution accounts on Wednesday has been absolutely resolved, based on the financial institution.

Stories of issues accessing financial institution accounts spiked round 1 p.m. ET, when the web site Downdetector reported about 20,266 outages.

“Some cell and on-line banking purchasers skilled a problem accessing their accounts and steadiness data earlier right this moment,” Financial institution of America mentioned in an announcement. “These know-how points have been absolutely resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Financial institution of America didn’t specify what precipitated the issue.

Financial institution of America outage: Folks complained about account balances

On Wednesday, folks complained that their account balances weren’t seen on the app whereas others mentioned they may entry their accounts however that they have been seeing a steadiness of $0.

“App not working and on-line banking exhibits yesterday’s steadiness,” one person mentioned on Downdetector.

“Each the App and Browser entry to BoA stay a minimum of partially down for us,” one other person mentioned. “Can now see a few of our accounts, however not all of them. And the switch between accounts perform stays non-functional for all accounts.”

