Ball Over Everything: NBA® 2K25 Features NBA Champion Jayson Tatum, Two-Time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, and Hall-of-Fame Legend Vince Carter as Cover Athletes

Immediately, 2K unveiled that five-time NBA All-Star Boston Celtics Ahead and reigning NBA Champion Jayson Tatum would be the cowl athlete for the NBA® 2K25 Commonplace Version. Tatum might be featured alongside the back-to-back WNBA Champion, two-time WNBA MVP and six-time WNBA All-Star Las Vegas Aces Ahead, A’ja Wilson as twin cowl athletes for the NBA® 2K25 All-Star Version. Wilson may even grace the quilt of the NBA® 2K25 WNBA Version, a GameStop Unique Bodily Version obtainable within the US and Canada. The 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Workforce and NBA dunk contest legend, Vince Carter, might be featured on the quilt of the NBA 2K25 Corridor of Fame Version. NBA 2K25 might be obtainable on September sixth on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Sequence X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Change.

“It’s an honor to be named a canopy athlete for NBA 2K25,” mentioned Jayson Tatum. “I’ve been enjoying NBA 2K since I used to be a child and it’s been a dream to in the future be on the quilt. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cowl is an enormous second for me and a testomony to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” mentioned A’ja Wilson. “Seeing increasingly WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to greatest seize the fashion and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can not look forward to followers to expertise it in-game.”

“Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Corridor of Fame have bestowed upon me, this 12 months is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my profession,” mentioned Vince Carter. “Being named a canopy athlete would have all the time been a particular second for me, however it’s a explicit honor to be on the quilt of the NBA 2K25 Corridor of Fame Version.”

With NBA 2K25, gamers will forge a dynasty in MyCAREER, compete in new MyTEAM modes, and, for these on New-Gen platforms, gamers may even expertise an added sixth period in MyNBA, a extra compact and interactive Metropolis, together with the prospect to cement their G.O.A.T. standing in The W. Along with new updates in MyCAREER and MyTEAM, gamers on Present-Gen will expertise an all new Neighborhood metropolis to discover the place they may full quests, earn rewards and eclipse their rivals.

The New-Gen model of NBA 2K25 is out there on PS5, Xbox Sequence X|S and now supported on PC. Powered by enhanced ProPLAYTM expertise, New-Gen NBA 2K25 delivers the franchise’s most true-to-life basketball expertise but, providing gamers the final word management in how they dominate the competitors. Gamers on PC with suitable specs will now profit from the improved realism of ProPLAYTM expertise, and the power to compete in modes comparable to MyNBA, The W and in The Metropolis. Crossplay will solely be obtainable on New-Gen consoles.

“In a 12 months that showcases competitors on the highest stage – and in a play fashion that’s uniquely one’s personal – we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja and Vince because the NBA 2K25 cowl athletes” mentioned Greg Thomas, President at Visible Ideas. “The event workforce has delivered one other progressive expertise for basketball lovers, establishing NBA 2K25 to be the following icon on this long-standing dynasty.”

NBA 2K25 will supply 4 editions of the sport in numerous digital and bodily codecs: Commonplace Version, a GameStop unique WNBA Version that’s obtainable as a bodily version within the US and Canada, All-Star Version, and a Corridor of Fame Version that’s solely on-sale by way of September 8 and features a 12-month subscription to NBA League Go*. All editions of NBA 2K25 can be found for pre-order** now and can launch worldwide on September 6:

The Commonplace Version might be obtainable for $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Sequence X|S, Xbox One and PC, and $59.99 on Nintendo Change.

might be obtainable for $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Sequence X|S, Xbox One and PC, and $59.99 on Nintendo Change. The WNBA Version, a GameStop unique, might be obtainable for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X|S and solely obtainable in North America (bodily solely).

a GameStop unique, might be obtainable for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X|S and solely obtainable in North America (bodily solely). The All-Star Version might be obtainable for $99.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Sequence X|S & Xbox One, Nintendo Change and PC. This version consists of 100,000 VC and MyTEAM content material, together with 10 MyTEAM Participant Playing cards (3 assured to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Playing cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; in addition to MyCAREER content material, together with 150x Ability Boosts (25 Video games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Video games), Jayson Tatum Cowl Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electrical Skateboard Pores and skin, and a 2K25 Cowl Stars Design T-Shirt.

might be obtainable for $99.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Sequence X|S & Xbox One, Nintendo Change and PC. This version consists of 100,000 VC and MyTEAM content material, together with 10 MyTEAM Participant Playing cards (3 assured to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Playing cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; in addition to MyCAREER content material, together with 150x Ability Boosts (25 Video games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Video games), Jayson Tatum Cowl Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electrical Skateboard Pores and skin, and a 2K25 Cowl Stars Design T-Shirt. The restricted availability Corridor of Fame Version might be provided by way of September eighth for $149.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Sequence X|S & Xbox One, and PC. The particular Corridor of Fame Version consists of all the pieces within the All-Star Version plus a MyCAREER Vince Carter Cowl Jersey, a Season 1 Professional Go with 4 upfront Professional Go rewards and a 12-Month NBA League Go Subscription*.

Go to the NBA 2K25 official web site for a full breakdown of the SKU particulars, availability and extra info. Keep tuned for added bulletins concerning the newest on NBA 2K25.

Developed by Visible Ideas, NBA 2K25 is rated E for Everybody from the ESRB.

Observe NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Fb for the most recent NBA 2K25 information.

Visible Ideas is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software program, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Web connection and on-line Account (minimal age varies) required to entry on-line options and redeem and use bonus content material, together with MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, The W On-line, and Play Now On-line. See www.take2games.com/authorized and www.take2games.com/privateness for added particulars. Recreation consists of elective in-game purchases and paid random gadgets. Some in-game content material could require obtain and/or on-line gameplay to unlock. On-line console play could require separate paid platform subscription and account registration. Phrases apply. ProPLAY, The Metropolis, The W, and MyNBA are solely obtainable for New-Gen NBA 2K25. Crossplay is simply obtainable for New-Gen NBA 2K25 on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X|S.

*NBA 2K25 Corridor of Fame Version (Digital) solely obtainable by way of September 8, 2024. Contains 12-Month NBA League Go Subscription. NBA League Go legitimate for 12 months from redemption and auto-renews month-to-month except canceled previous to the renewal date on the then-current revealed MSRP for NBA League Go in your territory. Availability restrictions apply. Not obtainable on Nintendo Change. See https://nba.2k.com/2K25/league-pass-faq/ for full phrases, availability, redemption, and cancellation directions

** Costs primarily based on 2K’s urged retail value. Precise retail value could fluctuate. See native retailers for more information and availability.

About 2K

Based in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive leisure for online game consoles, private computer systems, and cell units, with product availability together with bodily retail and digital obtain. The Firm is house to many proficient improvement studios, together with thirty first Union, Cat Daddy Video games, Cloud Chamber, Firaxis Video games, Gearbox Software program, Hangar 13, HB Studios, and Visible Ideas. 2K’s portfolio at the moment consists of a number of AAA, sports activities and leisure manufacturers, together with world powerhouse NBA®️ 2K; famend BioShock®️, Borderlands®️, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ manufacturers; well-liked WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises, TopSpin®️ in addition to the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K. Extra details about 2K and its merchandise could also be discovered at 2K.com and on the Firm’s official social media channels.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software program, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software program

Headquartered in New York Metropolis, Take-Two is a number one developer, writer, and marketer of interactive leisure for customers across the globe. The Firm develops, operates, and publishes merchandise principally by way of Rockstar Video games, 2K, Non-public Division, and Zynga. Our merchandise are at the moment designed for console gaming methods, PC, and cell, together with smartphones and tablets, and are delivered by way of bodily retail, digital obtain, on-line platforms, and cloud streaming companies. The Firm’s widespread inventory is publicly traded on NASDAQ underneath the image TTWO.

All logos and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Be aware Concerning Ahead-Trying Statements

Statements contained herein that aren’t historic information are thought-about forward-looking statements underneath federal securities legal guidelines and could also be recognized by phrases comparable to “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “tasks,” “seeks,” “ought to,” “will,” or phrases of comparable that means and embrace, however usually are not restricted to, statements relating to the outlook for our future enterprise and monetary efficiency. Such forward-looking statements are primarily based on the present beliefs of our administration in addition to assumptions made by and data at the moment obtainable to them, that are topic to inherent uncertainties, dangers, and adjustments in circumstances which might be tough to foretell. Precise outcomes and outcomes could fluctuate materially from these forward-looking statements primarily based on a wide range of dangers and uncertainties together with dangers referring to conducting enterprise internationally, together with because of unexpected geopolitical occasions; the affect of adjustments in rates of interest by the Federal Reserve and different central banks, together with on our short-term funding portfolio; the affect of inflation; volatility in international foreign money trade charges; our dependence on key administration and product improvement personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto merchandise and our capability to develop different hit titles; our capability to leverage alternatives on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Sequence X|S; components affecting our cell enterprise, comparable to participant acquisition prices; the well timed launch and vital market acceptance of our video games; and the power to keep up acceptable pricing ranges on our video games.

Different vital components and data are contained within the Firm’s most up-to-date Annual Report on Type 10-Okay, together with the dangers summarized within the part entitled “Threat Components,” and the Firm’s different periodic filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are certified by these cautionary statements and apply solely as of the date they’re made. The Firm undertakes no obligation to replace any forward-looking assertion, whether or not because of new info, future occasions or in any other case.

