Forward of tonight’s Thursday Night time Soccer primetime matchup, Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield and Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins are becoming a member of forces to assist these impacted by Hurricane Helene with Group Rubicon, a veteran-led non-profit group constructed to serve communities earlier than, throughout and after disaster. Baker and Emily Mayfield, together with Kirk and Julie Cousins, have donated $50,000 every to Group Rubicon within the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

In response to Hurricane Helene, Group Rubicon has deployed over 240 volunteers, cleared over 14,300 cubic yards of particles, and opened entry to 340 blocked roadways throughout Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, and the work continues. Their no-cost providers are very important in getting communities again on their ft.

The Bucs meet the Falcons on Thursday Night time Soccer on Amazon Prime Video and whereas the pair of signal-callers lead rival groups on the sphere, they’re dedicated to neighborhood outreach off the sphere. To be taught extra about Baker and Emily Mayfield’s basis and initiative, go to bemayfield.org. To be taught extra about Kirk and Julie’s neighborhood work, go to kirkcousins.org.