Auli’i Cravalho Says Moana 2 Is ‘Special’ But Not Done Yet

Auli’i Cravalho guarantees Moana 2 can be “so particular” — though it’s nonetheless not accomplished as its launch date inches nearer.

“We aren’t achieved with the movie but, so we’re nonetheless engaged on it. We’ll get it to you in November,” Cravalho, 23, solely tells Us Weekly whereas selling Coral Reef Consciousness Week, which kicked off on Monday, July 15.

The actress stated that it was “such a pleasure” to return to play the title character, including, “However I really like the group, they’re so passionate. They’re so educated about Polynesian tradition, but additionally, how we … need to develop.”

The unique Moana movie, launched in 2016, adopted the 16-year-old daughter of Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison) and Sina (Nicole Scherzinger) as she leaves her island of Motunui to seek out demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and forces him to revive the center of Te Fiti. Within the much-anticipated sequel, Moana is older and receives an sudden name from her wayfinding ancestors, forcing her to reunite with Maui, in addition to outdated and new buddies.

Moana’s growth and new journey helped join Cravalho much more to the character.

“I’m turning 24 this yr and getting to come back again to this character has been actually pretty,” Cravalho continues. “I get to sing songs which can be Disney-fied, however once more, there’s additionally progress in a personality and I feel it’s so particular that for the primary time we get to see a Disney princess develop up.”

Whereas the actress can’t reveal a lot concerning the plot as a result of she feels “Mickey Mouse respiration down my neck,” she teases that the movie is destined to be “nice” due to the group working behind the scenes on the mission.

“We’ve got a beautiful music group, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. We’ve got our unimaginable inventive writing group behind it as nicely,” Cravalho provides. “I can’t watch for it to come back out.”

Cravalho has felt an in depth connection to Moana, particularly contemplating she was only a teen when she landed the a part of a lifetime.

“It’s little question that that position modified my life. I used to be forged once I was 14. It got here out the day after my sixteenth birthday. Moa was 16 in our unique movie, and it did really feel like kismet,” Cravalho remembers. “I attended an all-Hawaiian college the place they offer choice to these of Hawaiian ancestry. So I didn’t learn Catcher within the Rye rising up. I learn Hawaiian. And that tradition is simply one thing that’s actually ingrained in me, and I’m actually grateful for it as a result of that’s my basis and I by no means have to fret about talking on these points and talking on these matters as a result of they do circulation naturally by means of me. I’m a part of Gen Z, I really feel like I’m inheriting a world that’s on fireplace. Anytime I get to speak about dilution to an issue, I’ll.”

Though Cravalho encompasses Moana, she handed on taking part in the character within the live-action adaptation at the moment within the works to offer extra alternatives to different actors.

“I attend a number of Asian American Pacific Islander occasions. There are only a few Pacific Islanders. I additionally love this story. Initially, I really like Moa. I really like what she represents. I really like what she represents at massive [and] additionally to the tradition. And I need to see extra Pacific Islanders on this business,” Cravalho explains. “I’m lonely at my desk, so I actually don’t have any ego in passing that baton or passing that ore to the following younger lady of Pacific Island descent. And I additionally am new to the manufacturing world, and as a lot as I take pleasure in on-camera roles.”

She continues, “I’m additionally excited to get behind the digicam and see how the sausage is made … so to talk. There are such a lot of small particulars and so many fantastic folks which can be behind the digicam that make these unimaginable motion pictures and reveals work. So I get to be humble and say, I do know nothing about this, please train me. And fortunately the studio has been sort sufficient to incorporate me within the course of.”

The position of Moana has been handed to Catherine Laga’aia for the upcoming adaptation, which additionally stars Johnson, 52, reviving his character, together with John Tui, Frankie Adams and Rena Owen.

When requested if she’s given Laga’aia, 17, any recommendation for the position, Cravalho says she needs her predecessor to “make all of it her personal.”

“She’s so particular. She’s so good. She’s so stunning. I actually don’t really feel like I want to offer her too many ideas as a result of she’s additionally of Polynesian descent. She will get it,” Cravalho says of Laga’aia. “She is aware of precisely how a lot this implies. So I’m simply excited to see her develop and to see her shine and he or she’s already doing such a beautiful job.”

Cravalho is extraordinarily captivated with her heritage, and that features defending marine ecosystems, particularly in her native Hawaii. She’s partnered with SHEBA premium cat meals and Hawaiian nonprofit Kuleana Coral Reefs to assist increase consciousness of the necessity to restore and shield Hawaii’s reefs.

“This video collection of rising Hope in Hawaii is one thing that’s actually treasured as a result of it talks about giving again to the ocean that has given a lot,” the actress says of the movies she made in partnership with the Sheba Hope Grows program to revive coral reefs across the globe. “I’m excited to be partnering with them once more in addition to Cool Coral, which is our fantastic folks on the bottom in Hawaii doing the work. It’s actually a shoutout to them and to all of the coral restoration efforts all over the world.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi