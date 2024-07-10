At 16, Spain’s Yamal becomes youngest player to score at men’s European Championship

MUNICH (AP) — Lamine Yamal turned the youngest participant ever to attain on the European Championship when the 16-year-old netted a shocking aim for Spain in its European Championship semifinal 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday.

Yamal will flip 17 on Saturday, a day earlier than the ultimate in Berlin towards both England or the Netherlands.

“I solely ask to win, win and win,” stated Yamal, who was voted participant of the match. “I’ll have fun my birthday in Germany with my crew.”

Yamal struck within the twenty first minute, curling the ball previous France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from round 25 yards and into the highest left nook.

“I don’t know if it’s the greatest aim of the event, however it’s the most particular aim for me as a result of it’s my first aim with the crew at a European Championship,” he stated.

Yamal is 16 years and 362 days previous. The earlier youngest scorer at a European Championship was Swiss participant Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days), towards France at Euro 2004.

“We’re very completely happy to succeed in the ultimate. Now comes a very powerful half — profitable the title,” Yamal stated. “We have been in a tough stretch after not anticipating to concede so early. I simply took the ball and needed to place it proper there.

“I don’t attempt to consider it an excessive amount of, simply take pleasure in myself and assist the crew, and if it goes my means, then I’m completely happy (for the aim) and for the win.”

Yamal got here to Euro 2024 with a bunch of “youngest” information, and has inevitably set extra. He turned the youngest participant to function at a males’s Euro when he began in Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Croatia.

The Barcelona teenager was already the youngest participant to debut and rating within the Spanish league at 15, the youngest participant to begin within the Champions League and the youngest to attain for Spain.

“We noticed a contact of genius by an awesome participant who everyone knows and must nurture ahead,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente stated. “And I can solely advise him to maintain going ahead with the identical humility and work ethic and together with his toes firmly on the bottom.

“He’ll maintain enhancing with the identical angle, professionality and maturity that he exhibits throughout video games, regardless of being so younger, which makes him look older and extra skilled than he actually is. However above all he ought to take pleasure in taking part in for us. Hopefully we will take pleasure in him for a few years.”

Yamal’s aim Tuesday canceled out Randal Kolo Muani’s opener for France — that was arrange by Kylian Mbappé, who was taking part in with out a masks.

Spain turned the match round 4 minutes after Yamal’s equalizer when Dani Olmo’s goal-bound shot was was the online by France defender Jules Koundé. It was initially adjudged by UEFA to have been an own-goal however was later awarded to Olmo.

“They scored first however we deliberate nicely for the sport and caught to our plan. Lamine scored an awesome aim,” Olmo stated.

Yamal nearly nabbed one other spectacular aim 9 minutes from time with a strong strike that flew narrowly over the crossbar.

“When there was solely half an hour to go I used to be pondering that we have been going to the ultimate,” Yamal stated. “I may solely assume that.”

“And when the referee blew the ultimate whistle I used to be very completely happy as a result of I at all times keep in mind the final European Championship that I noticed with my associates in a shopping center,” he stated, recalling the final time he needed to watch as a spectator. “It is a dream come true to succeed in the ultimate with the nationwide crew.”

The lead and headline of this story has been corrected to indicate that Yamal is the youngest participant to attain within the European Championship, however not in all main worldwide tournaments.

AP author Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain contributed to this report.

