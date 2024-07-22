Asia’s First Inverse Bitcoin ETF to Launch Tomorrow in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Inventory Alternate (HKEX) is poised to make historical past tomorrow with the launch of Asia’s first inverse Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The CSOP Bitcoin Futures Each day (-1x) Inverse Product will start buying and selling on July twenty third. The ETF will put money into brief positions on Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Alternate. This offers merchants publicity to the day by day inverse efficiency of the underlying Bitcoin futures index.

Merchants can hedge danger or speculate on downward worth strikes by going brief on Bitcoin futures. This new instrument supplies an alternative choice to shorting or shopping for put choices on Bitcoin straight.

The inverse ETF is managed by CSOP Asset Administration, with HSBC because the trustee. It expenses a 1.99% annual charge and goals to draw $50-100 million in belongings underneath administration in 1-2 years.

The launch has generated buzz as a brand new method to commerce Bitcoin volatility. Whereas controversial to some, inverse Bitcoin ETFs are gaining traction globally. The ProShares Quick Bitcoin ETF (BITI) within the U.S. has over $70 million underneath administration.

The CSOP product would be the first of its sort in Asia, bringing inverse Bitcoin publicity to Hong Kong’s $5.4 trillion inventory market. It represents one other milestone for mainstream Bitcoin adoption within the area.