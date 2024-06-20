Ashanti opens up on her pregnancy, rekindling her relationship with Nelly

Ashanti is opening up on her being pregnant and her relationship with Nelly.

The singer shared in a brand new interview with “ET” that she did not count on to rekindle her romance with Nelly following their breakup in 2013.

“By no means in one million years did I believe we’d be right here,” she mentioned.

“Ten years in the past — possibly? Yeah. However after our breakup, you understand, I did not even suppose we might ever have a dialog once more,” she continued. “I assume whenever you undergo a breakup, for me personally, I form of simply shut that particular person out … that chapter is closed and also you simply transfer on.”

Virtually a decade later, nonetheless, the 2 confirmed up at a Verzuz battle in 2021, and Nelly acquired Ashanti’s quantity from DJ Metropolis, she defined. They finally reconnected, which she mentioned prompted questions on her true emotions for her then-ex.

“I needed to actually, like, be actual with myself — like, do I’ve emotions for him once more? Like what is going on on? I used to be pleasantly stunned that they had been there,” she mentioned, noting she and Nelly have exhibited “excellent” progress of their communication and battle decision abilities since they had been final collectively.

Ashanti, who introduced their engagement solely to Essence in April, described the proposal in her “ET” interview as a “stunning, intimate second” that passed off whereas they had been watching TV in mattress.

Nelly and Ashanti arrive for the twenty fifth Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on the John F. Kennedy Heart for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP by way of Getty Pictures

“I cried. I gave him the most important hug and kiss ever,” she mentioned. “I FaceTimed everybody I do know … I used to be overjoyed and shocked and stunned and completely satisfied, form of like multi functional.”

The singer, who additionally introduced in April that they’re anticipating their first baby collectively, mentioned she’s had an “wonderful being pregnant” up to now and expressed that she is “so blessed.”

“I used to be so shocked and completely satisfied and emotional,” she mentioned about being pregnant. “I all the time dreamed about it. I wished it so, so unhealthy and I simply really feel just like the timing was good.”