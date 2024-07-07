Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Price Prediction: FET, AGIX And OCEAN Merge As Analysts Say This AI Meme Coin Might 100X

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance value dropped 5% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $1.299 as of 01:49 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that slid 32% to $103 million, based on Coingecko.

This comes as the primary part of the Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token merger started on July 1, with the merger of two synthetic intelligence (AI) tokens: SingularityNet’s AGIX and Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN.

Within the first part, Fetch.ai merged the AI tokens into the FET token, and crypto exchanges subsequently delisted the unique tokens.

Nonetheless, some crypto exchanges didn’t help the merger. As an example, Coinbase famous that it didn’t help the ASI merger and opted to not introduce a mechanism that may robotically convert customers’ token holdings.

Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance Worth Set To Soar Over The $1.65 Resistance Stage

The Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance value has been in a downtrend in June, buying and selling inside the descending triangle sample, which signifies that sellers have been extra aggressive than consumers as the worth continued to make decrease highs.

The worth of the Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance trades beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), which coincides with the token being on a downtrend.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) helps the selloff, with the RSI buying and selling inside the 30-oversold degree, at the moment at 34, which reveals that sellers proceed to promote.

In response to the Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance value evaluation on the 4-hour chart, the token is on a sustained bearish pattern, buying and selling inside a descending triangle sample. If the bears proceed to promote, the worth of the Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance might retrace additional to the subsequent help zone round $1.05.

In an inverse state of affairs, with the RSI already crossing over to the 30-oversold degree, the Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance value might undergo a consolidation part and a breakout thereafter.

If the bulls push the token over the $1.65 resistance degree (200-day SMA), the token might soar to the subsequent goal over $2.74.

In the meantime, different merchants drawn to AI cash are piling into WienerAI ($WAI), the brand new dog-themed meme coin that mixes two of the most popular niches in crypto: AI and meme cash.

WienerAI Presale Blasts Previous $6.9 Million – Greatest Crypto To Purchase Now?

WienerAI, a brand new AI-powered meme coin venture, is surpassing expectations, having already amassed over $6.9 million in its presale. WeinerAI is a component canine, half sausage, and half AI buying and selling bot.

The venture will introduce a buying and selling bot that’s set to be an funding companion that’s designed to provide holders a utility they’ve lengthy looked for in crypto markets. The venture makes use of predictive know-how and a user-friendly interface, which gives customers with recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto.

WienerAI is just like one other latest presale known as Scotty the AI (SCOTTY), which amassed over $10 million in funds raised.

WAI token holders can earn passively by the platform’s staking possibility, which gives an annual proportion yield (APY) of 163%.

99Bitcoins, a outstanding crypto channel on YouTube with over 700,000 subscribers, says that $WAI might doubtlessly soar 100X after its launch.

If you’re fascinated by taking part within the presale, you should buy the token for $0.000724. However hurry as the worth will improve in lower than 11 hours.

You should purchase WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

