Arkansas football vs Ole Miss: Rebels crush Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — A passing barrage from No. 18 Ole Miss left Arkansas soccer defensive backs within the mud because the Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) cruised to a 63-31 victory Saturday.

The Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3) gave up 562 yards passing and did not comprise Ole Miss huge receiver Jordan Watkins, who racked up 254 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. The 5 scores tie a single-game document for an SEC receiver.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart completed the sport 25 of 31 with 515 yards passing, and three of his touchdowns to Watkins had been not less than 60 yards via the air. Ole Miss out-gained Arkansas 694-492.

On offense, the Hogs couldn’t defend their quarterback. Arkansas allowed eight sacks, and the Razorbacks went with Malachi Singleton within the second half after Taylen Inexperienced suffered a proper leg damage within the first quarter.

Listed here are reside updates, key performs and highlights from at this time’s bout between Arkansas soccer and Ole Miss.

Arkansas soccer vs Ole Miss rating updates

Ole Miss 7 28 21 7 63 Arkansas 3 7 14 7 31

Fourth Quarter

Landing Arkansas: Malachi Singleton 22-yard cross to Luke Hasz

Singleton continues to look good, and now he has the primary passing landing of his profession as we shut in on the ultimate whistle.

Landing Ole Miss: Austin Simmons 12-yard cross to Dae’Quan Wright

The Rebels discover the top zone with their backup quarterback and Arkansas has now allowed 63 factors, which ties for probably the most given up below Sam Pittman.

Third Quarter

Landing Arkansas: Rodney Hill 2-yard run

Malachi Singleton orchestrates one other landing collection that ends with Hill’s brief run. The Hogs now path 56-24 with 2:22 remaining within the third quarter

Landing Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 62-yard cross to Jordan Watkins

Arkansas may need to begin protecting Watkins, who was left huge open for his fifth receiving landing of the sport. OIe Miss has 595 yards and it is nonetheless the third quarter. The Rebels lead Arkansas 56-17.

Landing Ole Miss: JJ Pegues 1-yard run

The Rebels’ defensive sort out will get in on the scoring with a brief landing run to push the Rebels result in 49-17 with 6:59 remaining within the third quarter.

Landing Arkansas: Malachi Singleton 13-yard run

Singleton replaces Inexperienced at quarterback and engineers a landing drive to open the second half. Singleton full each of his passes for 54 yards on the collection.

Landing Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 11-yard cross to Jordan Watkins

Watkins is huge open in the midst of the top zone to haul in his fourth receiving landing of the sport. Arkansas has already given up 366 passing yards, which represents a season-high, and there are nonetheless 27 minutes remaining.

Second Quarter

Landing Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 3-yard cross to Jordan Watkins

The Rebels simply marched proper down the sector and grabbed one other seven factors earlier than halftime. Ole Miss leads 35-10 with the groups headed to the locker rooms, and the Rebels will get the ball to begin the second half.

Arkansas missed subject objective

Matthew Shipley can’t convert on a 45-yard attempt, and the Hogs’ deficit remains to be 28-10 with 1:10 remaining within the first half. Now, the Rebels can prolong their benefit earlier than halftime.

Landing Arkansas: Rashod Dubinion 6-yard run

Arkansas goes 75 yards on 9 performs to search out the top zone for the primary time at this time and reduce the deficit to 28-10. Taylen Inexperienced appeared good on that collection, though not as explosive together with his legs. Arkansas wants a cease from its protection right here.

Landing Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 66-yard cross to Jordan Watkins

We’re properly on our solution to Arkansas’ worst defensive efficiency of the season at this time after one other lengthy landing connection between Dart and Wakins. The Hogs have negative-7 yards of their final 9 performs since Taylen Inexperienced’s damage. It is 28-3 Rebels with 10:07 nonetheless remaining within the first half.

Landing Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 62-yard cross to Jordan Watkins

Dart is simply choosing aside the Razorbacks’ secondary, this time discovering Watkins down the precise sideline on a fantastically thrown ball that beat Marquise Robinson. It was the primary play of the drive, and Ole Miss leads 21-3 early within the second quarter.

Landing Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 4-yard cross to Dae’Quan Wright

The Rebels march 75 yards on 11 performs and rating one other landing to increase their result in 14-3. Arkansas’ secondary has no reply proper now for Dart and the Ole Miss cross catchers.

First Quarter

Arkansas subject objective

Matthew Shipley converts a 55-yard subject objective to chop the Ole Miss result in 7-3, however the larger information is an damage to quarterback Taylen Inexperienced earlier within the drive.

Landing Ole Miss: Fumble recovered by Princely Umanmielen in the long run zone

A sack by TJ Dottery jarred the ball free, and Umanmielen ultimately fell on it for the Ole Miss landing. E’Marion Harris was crushed badly on the precise facet of the road by a blitz, and the Rebels lead 7-0.

One other Arkansas goal-line stand

Simply as they did final week, the Hogs stop Ole Miss from cashing in an extended drive with a fourth-down stuff inches away from the top zone. Hudson Clark and Anton Juncaj credited with the sort out. Lane Kiffin needed the timeout for a evaluate previous to the snap however didn’t get it known as. It is nonetheless scoreless with 7:43 remaining within the first quarter.

Arkansas punts on opening collection

A holding penalty and a sack on third down finish the Hogs’ first drive of the sport. A line drive punt by Devin Pale means Ole Miss will begin at its personal 23.

Arkansas vs Ole Miss time at this time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Location: Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

What channel is the Arkansas vs Ole Miss recreation on at this time?

Arkansas vs Ole Miss will broadcast on ESPN in Week 10 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Mark Jones and Roddy Jones will name the sport from the sales space at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline. Streaming choices for the sport embrace ESPN+, ESPN’s subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which provides a free trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas vs Ole Miss historical past

Sequence document: Arkansas leads, 38-29-1

Arkansas leads, 38-29-1 Arkansas’ final win: 2022 (42-27)

2022 (42-27) Mississippi State’s final win: 2023 (27-20)

Arkansas vs Ole Miss prediction

Ole Miss 33, Arkansas 24. Ole Miss can cease the run and has a balanced offense that would give the protection suits, particularly via the air. The Arkansas secondary has been shaky over the past two weeks, and Jaxson Dart ought to take benefit if given time.

Arkansas damage updates

Out

DB Jaylon Braxton

RB Ja’Quinden Jackson

Ok Kyle Ramsey

Sport-time determination

DB Tevis Metcalf

Ole Miss damage updates

Out

DB Cedrick Beavers

RB Logan Diggs

S Andy Jaffe

RB Rashad Amos

OL Nate Kalepo

Sport-time determination

WR Tre Harris

Arkansas soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 29: beat UAPB 70-0

Sept. 7: misplaced to Oklahoma State 39-31 (2OT)

Sept. 14: beat UAB 37-27

Sept. 21: beat Auburn 24-14

Sept. 28: misplaced to Texas A&M 21-17

Oct. 5: beat Tennessee 19-14

Oct. 19: misplaced to LSU 34-10

Oct. 26: beat Mississippi State 58-25

Nov. 2: vs Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs Texas

Nov. 23: vs Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

Ole Miss soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 31: beat Furman 76-0

Sept. 7: beat MTSU 52-3

Sept. 14: beat Wake Forest 40-6

Sept. 21: beat Georgia Southern 52-13

Sept. 28: misplaced to Kentucky 20-17

Oct. 5: beat South Carolina 27-3

Oct. 12: misplaced to LSU 29-26 (OT)

Oct. 26: beat Oklahoma 26-14

Nov. 2: at Arkansas

Nov. 9: vs. Georgia

Nov. 23: at Florida

Nov. 29: vs Mississippi State

