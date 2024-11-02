Arkansas football vs Ole Miss: Rebels crush Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — A passing barrage from No. 18 Ole Miss left Arkansas soccer defensive backs within the mud because the Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) cruised to a 63-31 victory Saturday. 

The Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3) gave up 562 yards passing and did not comprise Ole Miss huge receiver Jordan Watkins, who racked up 254 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. The 5 scores tie a single-game document for an SEC receiver.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart completed the sport 25 of 31 with 515 yards passing, and three of his touchdowns to Watkins had been not less than 60 yards via the air. Ole Miss out-gained Arkansas 694-492. 

On offense, the Hogs couldn’t defend their quarterback. Arkansas allowed eight sacks, and the Razorbacks went with Malachi Singleton within the second half after Taylen Inexperienced suffered a proper leg damage within the first quarter.

