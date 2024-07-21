Arike Ogunbowale Wins All-Star Game MVP as Caitlin Clark, WNBA Beat A'ja Wilson, USA | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Arike Ogunbowale Wins All-Star Game MVP as Caitlin Clark, WNBA Beat A’ja Wilson, USA | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Alex Slitz/Getty Photographs

Arike Ogunbowale is the WNBA All-Star Recreation MVP after the Dallas Wings guard placed on a formidable efficiency to assist Group WNBA get previous Group USA 117-109 on Saturday.

Ogunbowale completed with 34 factors and 6 assists, main each groups in scoring whereas remaining scorching scorching from deep, nailing eight of her 13 three-point makes an attempt. Ogunbowale’s 34 factors set the report for probably the most scored within the All-Star sport, and what’s extra spectacular is that every one of them got here within the second half.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

ARIKE OGUNBOWALE WENT OFF IN THE 2ND HALF TO TAKE DOWN TEAM USA 🤯🤯
WNBA ALL-STAR RECORD. pic.twitter.com/rkaViridgl

A pair of rookies made their All-Star debuts on Saturday as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese suited up for Team WNBA. Clark finished with four points and 10 assists while Reese put up 12 points and 11 boards.

On the Team USA side, Breanna Stewart had a commendable performance with 31 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to propel the United States Women’s National Team to a win.

A’Ja Wilson also put up a solid game with 22 points and six rebounds, and veteran Diana Taurasi added 14 points.

After the win behind Ogunbowale’s heater, fans praised the star and Team WNBA for beating a tough USA squad.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

Yo! @Arike_O is hoopin hooping! 💪🏽🔥

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

Omg Ogunbowale putting on a show @WNBA all star sport

Heather Hogan @theheatherhogan

One thing you’re gonna want to avoid doing, at all costs, in all your whole life, is snubbing Arike Ogunbowale.

Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

I mean, maybe we should have had Arike Ogunbowale on the roster.

Meghan L. Hall @ItsMeghanLHall

Arike Ogunbowale is on a HEATER.

Edwin Garcia @ECreates88

Caitlin Clark called Arike Ogunbowale “probably the best one-on-one player in the league.” No arguments here.

Rachel A DeMita @RADeMita

Team WNBA beating Team USA is NOT a good look for the selection committee haha

Antoine Hardy @Slangdini

WNBA didn’t consider this would be a revenge game for who was left off the Olympic team. My girl Arike in a zone

Sean. @Melanism

Arike Ogunbowale putting on an all-time “This could have been us but you playin'” performance against Team USA. #WNBAAllStar

AuntyJay @Jaydee811

Arike Ogunbowale
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Arrrggh!!!!#WNBAAllStar

Group WNBA consisted of a few of the finest gamers within the league, however finally ones who weren’t chosen to compete for the US within the Olympics in Paris. Maybe these gamers used the snub as motivation, main them to a fired-up efficiency.

For Group USA, taking over a gifted Group WNBA squad ought to function an excellent primer for the Olympics. Group USA will play their first sport in Paris on July 29 once they tackle Japan.

