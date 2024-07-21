Arike Ogunbowale Wins All-Star Game MVP as Caitlin Clark, WNBA Beat A’ja Wilson, USA | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Alex Slitz/Getty Photographs

Arike Ogunbowale is the WNBA All-Star Recreation MVP after the Dallas Wings guard placed on a formidable efficiency to assist Group WNBA get previous Group USA 117-109 on Saturday.

Ogunbowale completed with 34 factors and 6 assists, main each groups in scoring whereas remaining scorching scorching from deep, nailing eight of her 13 three-point makes an attempt. Ogunbowale’s 34 factors set the report for probably the most scored within the All-Star sport, and what’s extra spectacular is that every one of them got here within the second half.

A pair of rookies made their All-Star debuts on Saturday as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese suited up for Team WNBA. Clark finished with four points and 10 assists while Reese put up 12 points and 11 boards.

On the Team USA side, Breanna Stewart had a commendable performance with 31 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to propel the United States Women’s National Team to a win.

A’Ja Wilson also put up a solid game with 22 points and six rebounds, and veteran Diana Taurasi added 14 points.

After the win behind Ogunbowale’s heater, fans praised the star and Team WNBA for beating a tough USA squad.

Group WNBA consisted of a few of the finest gamers within the league, however finally ones who weren’t chosen to compete for the US within the Olympics in Paris. Maybe these gamers used the snub as motivation, main them to a fired-up efficiency.