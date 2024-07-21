Arike Ogunbowale scores 34 vs Team USA, wins WNBA All-Star Game MVP

Regardless of being one of many prime 5 scorers within the WNBA this season, Arike Ogunbowale was not among the many 12 gamers chosen for the USA ladies’s basketball staff for the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris.

On Saturday evening, the Dallas Wings guard and former Notre Dame star confirmed in as emphatic of a means as she might have that her omission may need been a mistake.

Enjoying in opposition to the staff she didn’t make, Ogunbowale torched Crew USA in Saturday evening’s WNBA All-Star Sport in Phoenix, scoring a game-high 34 factors as Crew WNBA defeated the American Olympic squad 117-109. Ogunbowale’s 34 factors have been an all-star recreation report.

