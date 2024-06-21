Argentina vs. Canada prediction, odds, time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 20 best bets by top soccer expert

Copa America 2024 will start on Thursday when Lionel Messi and Argentina tackle Canada in Atlanta for a Group A matchup. Argentina gained the World Cup in 2022 and are 15-time Copa America champions, together with a blinding show at Copa America 2021 the place they went unbeaten in seven matches and outscored opponents 12-3. In the meantime, Canada are making their first-ever Copa America look as they start preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which the nation will host together with america and Mexico.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is about for 8 p.m. ET. Argentina are listed because the -360 favorites (threat $360 to win $100) within the newest Argentina vs. Canada odds, with Canada the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +470 and the over/below for complete objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Canada vs. Argentina picks or Copa America 2024 predictions, you have to take a look at what SportsLine soccer skilled Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer participant and has been SportsLine’s prime soccer editor since 2017. He has adopted soccer intently for for much longer and elements in managerial techniques, projected lineups and previous performances to take advantage of knowledgeable selections potential.

Now, Sutton has taken a detailed have a look at the Argentina vs. Canada match and locked in his Copa America 2024 picks. Listed below are the betting traces and tendencies for Argentina vs. Canada:

Argentina vs. Canada over/below: 2.5 objectives

Argentina vs. Canada cash line: Argentina -360, Draw +470, Canada +1100

ARG: Over their final 4 pleasant matches, Argentina outscored their opponents 11-2

CAN: Canada have saved a clear sheet in two of their previous three matches throughout all competitions

Argentina vs. Canada picks:

Why you must again Argentina

The Argentinians have been probably the most dominant power in world soccer lately, profitable Copa America for the primary time since 1993 in 2021 after which profitable their first World Cup since 1986 the next yr. It may have been a becoming finish to Lionel Messi’s nationwide group profession however the 36-year-old is again for extra after profitable his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023.

Messi at present performs for Inter Miami within the MLS and his squad sits atop the Jap Convention standings by means of 20 matches thanks largely to his 12 objectives and 10 assists in 12 matches. Messi's brilliance is plain however Argentina's depth and expertise are an excellent asset, with 20 of their 26 gamers for Copa America having at the least 20 profession nationwide group appearances.

Why you must again Canada

Ahead Cyle Larin is amongst Canada’s offensive threats. Since 2014, the 29-year-old has scored 29 instances in 68 appearances for the nationwide group. Within the qualifying playoff win over Trinidad and Tobago, he scored the match’s first objective. His greatest yr for Canada got here in 2021 when he registered 14 objectives in 13 matches. As a member of Mallorca of La Liga in Spain, he scored three objectives in 35 matches this previous season.

Ahead Jonathan David is a younger, up-and-coming standout for the Canadians. The 24-year-old has already scored 26 instances in 48 appearances for the nationwide group. He first joined the Canadians in 2018, scoring 3 times in three matches. He scored eight instances in 9 appearances in 2019. Professionally, David is a member of Lille in Ligue 1 in France, registering 19 objectives in 34 league matches this previous season.

