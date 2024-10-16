Argentina 6-0 Bolivia: Lionel Messi hat trick, 2 assists cool off La Verde (video)

Lionel Messi and Argentina are on the precipice of 2026 World Cup qualification after hanging six targets on beforehand red-hot Bolivia in a clear sheet win in Buenos Aires late Tuesday night.

Messi scored a hat trick and arrange Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez for targets within the win, whereas Thiago Almada additionally scored for Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni’s males are atop the CONMEBOL desk with 22 factors from 9 fixtures, eight away from the seventh-place playoff spot.

Bolivia have been flying, winners of three-straight qualifiers together with a surprising 1-0 win of Colombia in El Alto on Thursday. Santos starlet Miguel Terceros had scored in all three of these wins, however Bolivia managed simply 4 shot makes an attempt and 28% possession on the evening.

Lionel Messi highlights in Argentina 6-0 Bolivia

Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina vs Bolivia?

It has been reported by TyC Sports activities that Lionel Messi will begin the sport in Buenos Aires.

If Messi does begin in opposition to Bolivia, it will likely be the primary time he has performed a recreation in Argentina since November 2023.

Messi just lately made his comeback for MLS Supporters’ Protect champions Inter Miami after a protracted spell out by means of damage after recovering from a busy summer season with Argentina at Copa America within the USA.

Argentina workforce information, focus

Argentina drew Venezuela in Maturin final outing by way of after Nicolas Otamendi’s aim was offset when Salomon Rondon scored for La Vinotinto (Sure, it is 2024), Three very younger gamers are within the squad as Como ahead Nico Paz, Leicester Metropolis’s Facundo Buonanotte, and Lanus defender Julio Soler enter the fold. Solely Buonanotte has been capped (two).

Bolivia workforce information, focus

Terceros has been a number one mild on this lesser-known facet, however there’s high quality in all phases of the sport. Luis Haquin’s facet is heavily-domestic and really acquainted with one another, though there’s a great deal of youth within the squad as properly.

Argentina vs Bolivia prediction

Certainly not? A actuality examine for Bolivia awaits in Buenos Aires. If it does not, properly, then the Bolivians might be properly on their solution to a shock World Cup bid, as a result of factors in Argentina are a giant ask for anybody. Argentina 3-1 Bolivia,