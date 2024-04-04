Apple River stabbing trial Day 3 recap

She was with him tubing down the Apple River on July 30, 2022. She stated Nicolae introduced a knife to chop the strings to tie the tubes collectively, on the request of a pal, however she thought he put the knife away within the Jeep earlier than they went down the river. She didn’t see him use the knife at different factors within the day, she testified.

At one level, Ariel Chaguez Leyet’s cellphone — which was offering music for the day — fell within the water, Sondra Miu testified, noting Nicolae Miu was in search of the misplaced cellphone. In some unspecified time in the future, Sondra Miu noticed the youngsters round her husband, after which Ariel and Ernesto Torres Chaguez walked towards them. She testified she did not see the rest – Ariel and Ernesto simply introduced Nicolae Miu again. She then noticed the police come and other people had been screaming. She additionally noticed somebody on the riverbank, she stated, and somebody receiving what regarded like CPR.

“I have been making an attempt to dam this out,” Sondra Miu stated.

She testified she was not anxious about Nicolae Miu’s intoxication degree the day of the stabbing, nor anybody else of their tubing group.

Court docket breaks for lunch. Miu’s ex-wife, Sondra Miu, is anticipated to be the subsequent witness when court docket resumes round 1 p.m.