News
Anya Taylor-Joy Married Malcolm McRae in 2022, She Confirms
Anya Taylor-Pleasure and Malcolm McRae.
Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Photographs
Anya Taylor-Pleasure, I do know what you’re. Say it out loud … simply say it. “Sure, I’m the vampire Lestat,” the Dune: Half Two actress confirmed on Instagram, alongside the information that she and her accomplice have been married for 2 years. She seemingly in contrast herself to the blond, bloodsucking, poisonous lover of the Interview With a Vampire franchise as a result of they share two issues in frequent: New Orleans and devouring hearts dripping with crimson. That’s, the actor surreptitiously married her longtime boo, the musician Malcolm McRae, within the Large Simple in 2022 and celebrated by consuming a menu of “anatomically right” truffles formed just like the very important organ. “Two years in the past, on April Fools, I secretly married my finest buddy in New Orleans,” she captioned an Instagram put up of the marriage in what appears to be a spooky hole-in-the-wall Catholic church. “The magic of that day is ingrained in each cell of my being, endlessly. Glad second ( first ) anniversary my love … you’re the good🫀.” Attendees included mannequin Cara Delevingne and photographer Sebastián Faena, in keeping with Taylor-Pleasure. Suck up all the images from the freaky little southern-gothic affair beneath.
