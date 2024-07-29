APL + Nastia Liukin Summer 2024 Capsule Collection: Sneakers, Slides

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

The 2008 Olympic all-around champion and five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin surprises followers with a brand-new APL capsule after the success of their 2021 sneaker collaboration. Completely timed with the 2024 Olympic Video games, this Parisian-inspired assortment consists of 5 limited-edition silhouettes: 4 pairs of sneakers and one pair of slides.

Liukin introduced the partnership in a current Instagram put up, “I heard you wished a restock…APL and I did you one higher and created an entire new assortment…These items embody the ethos of our collective manufacturers so effectively, impressed by the artwork, tradition, and effortlessly stylish nature of Paris — with a contact of pink as a nod to my very own previous.”

The APL for Nastia Liukin assortment options 5 of the model’s best-selling types in limited-edition colorways, that means as soon as they promote out, they’re gone for good. Costs vary from $120 for the Huge Brand TechLoom Slide within the colorway “Medal Ceremony” (silver, gold and bronze) to $430 for the Nostalgia ’87 sneakers in ivory, Classic Blue and pink.

Different fashions within the assortment embrace two colorways of the Girls’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers (one in white, pink, navy and black and the opposite in sizzling pink) in addition to the Girls’s TechLoom Zipline in champagne, bronze and metallic.

Associated: The Most Trendy Paris Olympics Merch for Getting Into the Crew USA Spirit

This launch comes only a few days after APL launched its Parisian Prism capsule assortment, that includes each the women and men’s Streamline and Zipline sneakers in a black, blue, inexperienced, pink and yellow scheme, paying tribute to the Olympics.

Each the APL for Nastia Liukin collab and the Parisian Prism capsule can be found to buy at athleticpropulsionlabs.com along with The APL Flagship Expertise at The Grove in Los Angeles and The APL Flagship Expertise at 75 Prince Avenue in New York Metropolis.

Plus, right here’s how you can watch gymnastics on the 2024 Paris Video games on-line free of charge.