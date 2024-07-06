Angel Reese extends WNBA record as Chicago Sky edge out Seattle Storm, Sparks seal overtime Aces win

Angel Reese has now scored a double-double in a record-extending 12 consecutive WNBA video games, because the Chicago Sky claimed a pulsating 88-84 victory over the Seattle Storm.

It was a landmark night for Reese, who continued her stellar progress this season with a career-high 27 factors and 10 rebounds.

She leads the division in each rebounds and offensive rebounds, averaging 11.8 and 4.8 per sport respectively.

Chennedy Carter prime scored for Chicago with a season-high 33 factors, because the Sky claimed their eighth win of the season.

Skylar Diggins-Smith additionally made a telling contribution after ending with 12 factors and 9 assists for the Sky.

Jordan Horston led the way in which for Seattle with a season-high 20 factors of her personal on 8-of-11 taking pictures, whereas Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor added 16 and 13 factors respectively.

It was a disappointing blow for the Storm, who have been beginning to choose up kind in latest weeks. This end result ended a double-digit four-match profitable streak.

Chicago have now gained 4 of their final six video games, with their two losses in that point coming in opposition to the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

Sparks finish eight-match shedding run

Elsewhere, Dearica Hamby and Aari McDonald starred for the Los Angeles Sparks of their excellent 98-93 time beyond regulation win over the Las Vegas Aces.

It was a morale-boosting victory for the Sparks, with this end result ending a record-equalling run of eight defeats in a row.

Hamby took 28 factors and 14 rebounds, whereas McDonald had a career-high 23 factors, which included 4 3-pointers.

Rickea Jackson and Stephanie Talbot added 13 and 13 factors every, with the latter getting a career-high 9 assists for the Sparks.

A’ja Wilson managed 35 factors and 12 rebounds for the Aces and Kelsey Plum took 21, however it was not sufficient to proceed a six-match profitable streak for Las Vegas.

Dallas Wings overcome Atlanta Dream

In the meantime, the Dallas Wings edged out the Atlanta Dream with an 85-82 win which ended their three-match shedding run.

Arike Ogunbowale claimed 19 factors, whereas Jacy Sheldon scored 5 3-pointers in a 17-point haul to safe solely a second win of their final 16 matches.

Alisha Grey was the Dream’s prime scorer after taking 19 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds, and Haley Jones achieved a season-high complete of 16.