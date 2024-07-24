Analog Metaverse Partners With Warner Chappell

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, introduced a brand new partnership with the boutique rights administration and music writer, Analog Metaverse.

Based by Grammy-winning file producer and music government, Salaam Remi, Analog Metaverse represents a catalog that features the works of artists reminiscent of Dennis Brown, Don Blackman, Bobby “Digital” Dixon, and Terri Walker.

Songs within the catalog embrace classics and up to date hits like “Woman on Hearth” by Alicia Keys, “Cash In My Pocket” by Dennis Brown, “All I Need Is You” by Miguel and J. Cole, “Revolution” by Dennis Brown, “Fu-Gee-La,” by the Fugees, and “Right here Comes the Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze, amongst others.

The deal additionally encompasses Remi’s personal music rights, together with the Ivor Novello Award-winning track “Stronger Than Me” by Amy Winehouse and his eight different co-writes with Amy Winehouse.

“Having the good thing about being a songwriter and writer myself, I totally perceive the significance of getting companions who not solely respect the fantastic creations of the icons from the previous couple of generations but in addition may also help us carry them into the long run. My Analog Metaverse crew – Kwame, Josephine, and I – acknowledge how worthwhile companions like Man Moot [WCM Co-Chair/CEO] and the complete Warner Chappell crew are in shepherding these classics to new audiences,” Remi said.

“I’ve personally recognized Salaam for greater than three a long time, and it’s such an honor to be entrusted to shepherd not solely his personal life’s work, however that of legends like Dennis Brown. Carianne [Marshall, WCM Co-Chair/COO] and I are very intentional in regards to the catalogs we work with and actually take into consideration how we are able to develop and have a tendency to them, each at this time and for the years to come back. There’s a variety of synergy between our method and Analog Metaverse’s mission, and it’s nice to be becoming a member of forces to assist writers and their estates understand their full potential,” added WCM CEO and Co-Chair Man Moot.