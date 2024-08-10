American Masai Russell wins gold in 100 meter hurdle by a hundredth of a second : NPR

toggle caption Petr David Josek/AP

SAINT-DENIS, France — Masai Russell bolted down the observe, legs scissoring gracefully as she cleared the ten hurdles that separated her from the end line.

The 24-year-old from Maryland lunged throughout a fraction of a second forward of French hurdler Cyrena Samba-Mayela. Her margin of victory? One one-hundredth of a second.

There was a second’s delay whereas the photograph end was analyzed and Russell leapt within the air when her gold-medal win was confirmed. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took bronze on the Olympics.

The win bookends a dominant exhibiting for U.S. girls hurdlers in Paris. On Thursday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her personal world document profitable gold within the girls’s 400-meter remaining.