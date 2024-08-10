American Masai Russell wins gold in 100 meter hurdle by a hundredth of a second : NPR

Masai Russell, of the US, wins the ladies’s 100-meter hurdles remaining on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Picture/Petr David Josek)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Masai Russell bolted down the observe, legs scissoring gracefully as she cleared the ten hurdles that separated her from the end line.

Rai Benjamin of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold ahead of silver medalist Karsten Warholm of Norway, seen behind him, in the 400-meter hurdles final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The 24-year-old from Maryland lunged throughout a fraction of a second forward of French hurdler Cyrena Samba-Mayela. Her margin of victory? One one-hundredth of a second.

There was a second’s delay whereas the photograph end was analyzed and Russell leapt within the air when her gold-medal win was confirmed. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took bronze on the Olympics.

The win bookends a dominant exhibiting for U.S. girls hurdlers in Paris. On Thursday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her personal world document profitable gold within the girls’s 400-meter remaining.

