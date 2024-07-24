AMC’s The Terror Season 3 Adds Judith Light, CCH Pounder, Stephen Root

The third season of AMC‘s anthology The Terror has crammed out is principal solid with some large names.

Season three, subtitled Satan in Silver, will star Dan Stevens as a person who’s wrongly dedicated to a psychiatric hospital and finds himself preventing a supernatural power. The sequence has added a dozen actors to its solid, filling out the common solid as manufacturing will get underway.

The brand new additions are Emmy winner Judith Gentle, CCH Pounder (Rustin, The Defend), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Hampton Fluker (Shades of Blue), b (You), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), John Benjamin Hickey (The Massive C), Stephen Root (Barry), Hayward Leach (Tom Swift), Michael Aronov (The Individuals), Marin Eire (Justified: Metropolis Primeval) and Phillip Ettinger (First Reformed). Particulars on their roles are being saved quiet for now.

The Terror premiered in 2018; a second season aired in 2019, however the anthology lay dormant till AMC picked up a 3rd season in February. The six-episode Satan in Silver relies on a novel of the identical identify by Victor LaValle.

Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Hearth) and LaValle are writing and government producing The Terror: Satan in Silver, which comes from AMC Studios. Karyn Kusama will direct the primary two episodes and is an exec producer together with Stevens. Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker of Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert of Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady of Leisure 360 and Brooke Kennedy. The six-episode season is slated for a 2025 premiere on AMC and AMC+.