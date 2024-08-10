All the Updates from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar from 2024 Panel

Bob Iger obtained a rock star-worthy welcome Friday evening, as roughly 12,000 screaming followers gave the Disney CEO a standing ovation as he kicked off a super-sized panel at D23.

“Wow. That was greater than a heat welcome,” Iger informed the group, including, “Boy did I miss you.”

It was a homecoming for Iger, who missed the final D23 in 2022, as he was within the midst of a short lived retirement.

This yr’s biannual conference gave filmmakers and execs resembling James Cameron, Kevin Feige, Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee the possibility announce new tasks and tease what’s coming over the subsequent yr.

This yr’s presentation befell on the Honda Heart in Anaheim, Calif., which means round about twice as many individuals have been within the room as in previous years. Forward of panel, a pep squad pumped up the group, whereas followers have been handed light-up bracelets and envelopes with magician David Blaine’s brand on it and that includes a deck of playing cards (extra on that later).

Learn on for trailers, highlights and new bulletins from the panel.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins welcomed Lin-Manuel Miranda to his very first D23, with the songwriter debuting a brand new tune from Mufasa: The Lion King. They then unveiled the trailer, which gave a have a look at the connection between an orphan named Mufasa and the adopted brother who would later be named Scar.

Tron: Ares

After an look by castmembers Jared Leto, Evan Peters, and Greta Lee, Disney confirmed off mind-bending footage from the threquel. After that, a purple laser revealed the long-lasting 9 Inch Nails brand, to screams from the group and the information that the band will compose the rating, following within the footsteps of Daft Punk, who dealt with duties on 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

Snow White

Snow White whistled whereas she labored at D23, the place the primary trailer was revealed. And in contrast to some latest motion pictures, which have hidden their musical pedigree in trailers, this one embraced the truth that it’s a musical.

Freakier Friday

Physique swap comedy Freaky Friday 2 obtained a title, with stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis shouting out the title to the group.

David Blaine’s Do Not Try

The magician has a brand new present coming to Nationwide Geographic in 2025, and he confirmed off a mind-blowing trick for the group of 12,000. He requested everybody to take out a deck of playing cards they got firstly of the present, reduce their deck twice, and put the brand new card on high. He then pulled two individuals from the viewers, and one pulled the three of hearts. It turned out everybody within the viewers pulled the identical card beforehand — so 12,000 individuals have been holding up the three of hearts.

Agatha All Alongside

Kathryn Hahn led the solid in a musical quantity, with stars resembling Aubrey Plaza becoming a member of in, earlier than unveiling a brand new trailer for the Marvel Studios present, which bows in September.

Daredevil: Born Once more

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that season one of many collection debuts in March 2025, and season two is about to go movie. Among the many stars onstage have been Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Vincent D’ONofrio (Wilson Fisk), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Web page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher). Stated Bernthal of returning “It’s an actual honor. I couldn’t be up right here with higher individuals.”

Ironheart

Black Panther: Wankanda Eternally filmmaker Ryan Coogler took the stage to speak the Marvel present centering on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who first debuted up in his 2022 film. The character is a genius MIT scholar who builds her personal Iron Man-style swimsuit. Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyryc Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and Regan Aliyah joined Coogler onstage to point out off footage. The present has lengthy been within the works, and truly revealed footage at D23 in 2022.

“I all the time knew she had extra to her story,” mentioned Coogler of Riri Williams.

Implausible 4 and Captain America: Courageous New World

Recent off of San Diego Comedian-Con only a few weeks in the past, Marvel introduced out Courageous New World star Anthony Mackie, and confirmed off the identical footage for each his film, and Implausible 4. The footage was not new, for individuals who have been at Comedian-Con. However Mackie did inform a narrative about seeing Harrison Ford as Pink Hulk: “You must recognize Harrison Ford going that far.”

Ryan Reynolds Exhibits Gratitude (and Takes a Jab at Marvel)

Introducing the Marvel section of the present, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds despatched in a video thanking followers for going to the film, and in addition thanking Kevin Feige “A really particular thanks for letting us make just a few teensy jokes at Marvel’s expense. It’s my approach of exhibiting love. And naturally, saving the studio,” he mentioned to large laughs. “I’m going to introduce the unique Marvel Jesus himself, Mr. Kevin Feige.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu

“We simply began filming just a few weeks in the past,” mentioned director Jon Favreau of the primary Star Wars film to movie since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker. He went on to point out off some footage, together with Snowtroopers AT-AT Walkers.

Andor

Andor season two will welcome some acquainted faces from Rogue One, the film that launched the world to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). New footage revealed that Ben Mendelsohn is again as his empire character Krennic, whereas Alan Tudyk will return to voice the droid Ok-2S0. “The rebel goes massive,” mentioned creator Tony Gilroy in a video.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Followers obtained a teaser for the collection, which facilities on younger characters misplaced in a galaxy far, distant and stars Jude Legislation.

Frozen III

Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee revealed that Frozen 3 will bow in 2027. As beforehand introduced, she confirmed a fourth movie can also be within the works. The Frozen movies have been massive for Disney; 2013’s Frozen, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, earned $1.28 billion, whereas Frozen II (2019) introduced in $1.45 billion.

Zootopia 2

The whole lot In every single place All at As soon as Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan will be part of Zootopia 2 as a creepy new character, which star Ginnifer Goodwin described as “slithering, extremely venomous viper” named Gary.

The Incredibles 3

Closing the Pixar portion of the presentation, Peter Docter left the group with an enormous tease: “That’s proper, we’re making Incredibles 3. Brad Chicken is growing it proper now.” The Incredibles first subverted the superhero style in 2004, whereas 2018’s The Incredibles 2, earned greater than $1.2 billion.

Hoppers

Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan will lead the body-swap film a few beaver and a human who change our bodies. Sure, you learn that proper.

Toy Story 5

Director Andrew Stanton shared new particulars about Toy Story 5, revealing the toys will face off towards applied sciences like iPads and iPhones. “It’s toy meets tech,” mentioned Stanton, including that there are 50 malfunctioning, commemorative Buzz Lightyear figures who will trigger some “critical issues.”

Inside Out TV Spinoff

Pixar’s Docter took a victory lap after this summer time’s success of Inside Out 2, thanking followers for making it the No. 1 animated film of all time. He additionally shared some information: Inside Out will probably be getting a Disney+ TV collection referred to as Dream Productions, which can bow subsequent yr.

Avatar: Hearth and Ash

Avatar mastermind James Cameron revealed the third Avatar movie known as Avatar: Hearth and Ash.

“There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes. You will note much more of Pandora, the planet, that you just’ve by no means seen earlier than,” mentioned Cameron of the mission, which opens in December 2025. “The brand new movie is just not what you anticipate, nevertheless it’s undoubtedly what you need.”

Monster Jam

Little was revealed about this new mission, however Dwayne Johnson launched a movie referred to as Monster Jam that entails monster vans.

“We are able to create one thing that’s immersive and funky and enjoyable,” mentioned Johnson, calling it a live-action expertise informed from the viewpoint of “these unbelievable monster vans and their eccentric house owners.”

Moana 2

Moana 2 stars Auli’i Cravalho and Johnson obtained the group transferring by performing a tune from her upcoming sequel. “Maui is signing once more. Singing in keys that don’t exist. And my hair appears to be like improbable in Moana 2,” quipped Johnson, who gave a shoutout to his six and eight-year-old daughters within the crowd.

The movie is a sequel to the landmark 2016 authentic, which has persistently been among the many most streamed motion pictures on this planet for a number of years. It initially was slated as a Disney+ TV collection earlier than getting upgraded to theatrical.

Audiences obtained a have a look at a brand new trailer, which has not but been launched on-line, then Johnson handed issues off to Disney’s Bergman, introducing him as “my twin.”