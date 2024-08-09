Alix Kram Named Head Of Marketing At UPMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Common Music Publishing Group introduced the appointment of veteran branding government Alix Kram to the newly created function of Head of Advertising.

Kram, who relies in New York, will oversee UPMG’s advertising efforts, coordinating with different divisions and dealing to lift the profile of UMPG-owned catalogs.

Moreover, Kram will work with UMG’s merch division, Bravado, on technique and the creation of revenue-generating alternatives for UMPG/Bravado catalog IP.

In her new function, Kram will report back to UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson, and UMPG COO Marc Cimino.

“Alix is the right government to boost the unimaginable tales our songs inform and produce them to life. Not solely does she have an excellent observe document within the model area; she additionally has a nuanced understanding of strategic, artistic advertising that may considerably amplify world alternatives for our writers and songs. Jody and I are thrilled to welcome her to UMPG,” acknowledged Marc Cimino, UMPG COO.

Kram mentioned: “I’m grateful to each Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino for this chance to delve into UMPG’s iconic catalogs and uncover tales to inform that generate new vitality, development and dialog. Upon first assembly, it was clear that they’ve created a very world and distinctive tradition – a pressure within the trade which leads with a ardour for songwriters and champions the experience of the those who make up the corporate. I’m excited to be taught from them and the devoted fan communities that encompass these songwriters as I form this function.”