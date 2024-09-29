Alabama football’s next focus is Texas after humbling Georgia

Veteran Alabama participant says Tide needs to be No. 1, and he relishes a shot at Texas. Alabama’s swagger is again.

Alabama misplaced its air of invincibility at finish of Nick Saban’s tenure. It took a step towards regaining that by beating Georgia.

Alabama, Texas on collision course for SEC Championship Sport, however Tennessee may intrude.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – It wasn’t simply Alabama’s nationwide titles. It was the air of invincibility.

When Nick Saban’s dynasty hummed and he established Alabama as school soccer’s normal, the Crimson Tide grew to become like Tiger carrying crimson on Sundays. Opponents wilted on the sight.

Think about Saban’s last nationwide championship workforce, the 2020 squad stuffed with such swagger and such firepower. That workforce wrecked one opponent after one other en path to perfection.

Then, the dynasty lastly fizzled. Alabama stopped being extraordinary, whereas Georgia ascended the throne.

Alabama didn’t recede from relevance within the last years of Saban’s profession, however it did give up dominance. Texas stripped away no matter veneer of invincibility remained one 12 months in the past inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama took one large step Saturday night time towards re-establishing supremacy – if not invincibility. The No. 4 Crimson Tide took aside No. 1 Georgia all through three quarters earlier than staving off the Bulldogs’ mad rally in a 41-34 triumph.

Followers inside Bryant-Denny celebrated a crimson revival.

What assertion did this victory make?

“I positively assume it says we’re the highest workforce within the nation,” Alabama tight finish CJ Dippre instructed me after contributing to Alabama’s second victory over Georgia in as many seasons. “That is the most important sport up to now to occur this season, and we got here out on prime.”

Oh, and yet another factor.

Alabama desires Texas.

HIGH TIDEJalen Milroe, Ryan Williams Alabama occasion whereas humbling Georgia

UP AND DOWNAlabama-Georgia traditional leads Week 5 winners and losers

Dippre does, no less than. He desires a shot to atone for Alabama’s 34-24 loss to the Longhorns final September that put Texas on a path to the playoff.

“I positively want we may play them once more,” Dippre mentioned, “particularly as a result of they gave us a loss at dwelling final 12 months.”

Alabama may get that probability. The Crimson Tide gained’t play Texas through the common season, however the two groups at the moment are on a collision course for the SEC championship sport – though Tennessee may interrupt that matchup and steal a spot for itself if it had been to beat Alabama subsequent month.

Georgia can’t be excited about Atlanta within the aftermath of this loss. It’ll need assistance to make it there. Heck, the Bulldogs might need their arms full even making the playoff.

Kirby Sensible didn’t hammer the panic button. He repeatedly referenced the workforce’s 4 turnovers in rationalization of this loss. However, Georgia’s sputter extends a number of weeks. Earlier than going through Alabama, it flirted with catastrophe in a one-point escape at Kentucky.

Sensible didn’t have a lot to supply in rationalization of his 1-6 report in opposition to Alabama.

“I do not know, what’s everyone else’s report in opposition to them, you recognize?” Sensible mentioned. “Has anyone acquired one higher than 1-6 that’s performed them (that many instances)? I do not assume so.”

Oof, that reads like a defeated coach who expects to lose to Alabama – or, no less than, he’s grown accustomed to it.

“I feel they have actually good gamers,” Sensible defined.

Sensible’s acquired actually good gamers, too, however they had been overwhelmed all through the primary three quarters.

Georgia trailed 33-15 with lower than 10 minutes remaining earlier than ripping off three touchdowns in a span of simply greater than seven minutes to assert an inconceivable lead.

“The scoreboard doesn’t say all of it,” Dippre mentioned. “It was (30-7).”

After which, in a blink, it wasn’t.

The heroics of quarterback Jalen Milroe and extensive receiver Ryan Williams ensured Alabama’s large occasion didn’t finish in agony. The Crimson Tide may lastly exhale after Zabien Brown intercepted Carson Beck ultimately zone with lower than a minute remaining. Beck had a hand in all 4 of Georgia’s turnovers.

Alabama’s close to collapse and Georgia’s 519 yards of offense had been indicators that it could be a blessing Texas isn’t the Tide’s subsequent opponent.

“I feel we may’ve performed, positively, method higher on each side of the ball,” Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell mentioned.

It wasn’t excellent, however it was ok for one night time.

Alabama dropkicked Georgia off its perch and charted a course that simply may embody that rematch with Texas that Dippre craves.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Community’s nationwide school soccer columnist. E-mail him at [email protected] and comply with him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

