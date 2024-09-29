Alabama football's next focus is Texas after humbling Georgia

  • Veteran Alabama participant says Tide needs to be No. 1, and he relishes a shot at Texas. Alabama’s swagger is again.
  • Alabama misplaced its air of invincibility at finish of Nick Saban’s tenure. It took a step towards regaining that by beating Georgia.
  • Alabama, Texas on collision course for SEC Championship Sport, however Tennessee may intrude.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – It wasn’t simply Alabama’s nationwide titles. It was the air of invincibility.

When Nick Saban’s dynasty hummed and he established Alabama as school soccer’s normal, the Crimson Tide grew to become like Tiger carrying crimson on Sundays. Opponents wilted on the sight.

Think about Saban’s last nationwide championship workforce, the 2020 squad stuffed with such swagger and such firepower. That workforce wrecked one opponent after one other en path to perfection.

Then, the dynasty lastly fizzled. Alabama stopped being extraordinary, whereas Georgia ascended the throne.

Alabama didn’t recede from relevance within the last years of Saban’s profession, however it did give up dominance. Texas stripped away no matter veneer of invincibility remained one 12 months in the past inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

