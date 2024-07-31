After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2024 : MSFT, AMD, SYK, ANET, MDLZ, SBUX, CP, PSA, EA, ACGL, EXR, FE

The next firms are anticipated to report earnings after hours on 07/30/2024. Go to our Earnings Calendar for a full listing of anticipated earnings releases.

Microsoft Company (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The pc software program firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that comply with the inventory is $2.90. This worth represents a 7.81% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr MSFT has beat the expectations each quarter. The very best one was within the 1st calendar quarter the place they beat the consensus by 4.63%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 36.26 vs. an business ratio of 30.70, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

Superior Micro Gadgets, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical firm firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that comply with the inventory is $0.47. This worth represents a 17.50% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr AMD has met analyst expectations as soon as and beat the expectations the opposite three quarters. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for AMD is 53.75 vs. an business ratio of 10.90, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

Stryker Company (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical merchandise firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that comply with the inventory is $2.79. This worth represents a 9.84% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr SYK has beat the expectations each quarter. The very best one was within the 1st calendar quarter the place they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The communications firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that comply with the inventory is $1.72. This worth represents a 21.99% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr ANET has beat the expectations each quarter. The very best one was within the 1st calendar quarter the place they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for ANET is 45.28 vs. an business ratio of 11.50, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

Mondelez Worldwide, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The meals firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that comply with the inventory is $0.78. This worth represents a 2.63% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr MDLZ has beat the expectations each quarter. The very best one was within the 1st calendar quarter the place they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is nineteen.28 vs. an business ratio of 25.40.

Starbucks Company (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that comply with the inventory is $0.93. This worth represents a 7.00% lower in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. The final two quarters SBUX had destructive earnings surprises; the newest report they missed by -13.92%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 21.06 vs. an business ratio of 27.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas Metropolis Restricted (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the ten analysts that comply with the inventory is $0.74. This worth represents a 19.35% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for CP is 26.37 vs. an business ratio of 17.90, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that comply with the inventory is $4.20. This worth represents a 1.87% lower in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. PSA missed the consensus earnings per share within the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.98%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for PSA is 17.94 vs. an business ratio of 13.00, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

Digital Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gaming firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that comply with the inventory is $0.03. This worth represents a 96.00% lower in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. EA missed the consensus earnings per share within the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.6%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2025 Value to Earnings ratio for EA is 25.71 vs. an business ratio of 15.80, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance coverage (property & casualty) firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that comply with the inventory is $2.17. This worth represents a 13.02% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr ACGL has beat the expectations each quarter. The very best one was within the 1st calendar quarter the place they beat the consensus by 18.93%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 11.29 vs. an business ratio of 15.60.

Further House Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that comply with the inventory is $2.00. This worth represents a 2.91% lower in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for EXR is 20.40 vs. an business ratio of 13.00, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical energy utilities firm’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the three analysts that comply with the inventory is $0.56. This worth represents a 19.15% enhance in comparison with the identical quarter final yr. Previously yr FE has beat the expectations each quarter. The very best one was within the 1st calendar quarter the place they beat the consensus by 3.77%. Zacks Funding Analysis studies that the 2024 Value to Earnings ratio for FE is 15.38 vs. an business ratio of 13.60, implying that they are going to have the next earnings development than their rivals in the identical business.

