AFI Fest Adds Films ‘Heretic’ and ‘Maria’ to 2024 Lineup

AFI Fest continues to roll out alternatives for subsequent month’s competition forward of the reveal of the total lineup.

The newest additions, billed as purple carpet premieres, embrace the Hugh Grant-starrer Heretic from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and Pablo Larraín’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie because the famed opera singer.

Heretic comes first, with its L.A. premiere scheduled for Oct. 24, whereas Maria will hit the massive display screen on Oct. 26. Each will display screen at Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese language Theatre. Heretic, to be launched by A24 on Nov. 8, follows two missionaries (Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East) who’re pressured to show their religion after they knock on the mistaken door and are greeted by a diabolical man. Larraín’s Maria casts Jolie as Callas and follows her on her closing days in Paris. The movie, launched by Netflix this fall, additionally stars Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

AFI Fest additionally confirmed Thursday the movies included in its particular screenings part. These embrace Andrea Arnold’s Chicken starring Barry Keoghan, Rachel Morrison’s The Fireplace Inside starring Ryan Future and Brian Tyree Henry, Walter Salles’ I’m Nonetheless Right here starring Fernanda Torres and Selton Paiva, Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch starring Amy Adams, Justin Kurzel’s The Order with Jude Regulation, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Jurnee Smollett, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Actual Ache starring himself reverse Kieran Culkin, Pedro Almodóvar‘s Venice Movie Pageant winner The Room Subsequent Door with Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, Charlie McDowell’s The Summer season E-book starring Anders Danielsen Lie and Glenn Shut, and William Goldenberg’s Unstoppable with Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña and Bobby Cannavale.

“This 12 months’s particular screenings part contains a few of the most-talked-about movies from all over the world, exquisitely crafted gems and inspirational crowd-pleasers,” provided Todd Hitchcock, director of AFI Fest and the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Heart. “We’re thrilled to carry these memorable and impactful movies to AFI Fest audiences within the coronary heart of Los Angeles.”

As beforehand introduced, the purple carpet premieres part additionally options Laurent Bouzereau’s documentary Music by John Williams, Robert Zemeckis’ Right here starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham’s Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and Clint Eastwood‘s Juror #2. The AFI Fest lineup shall be unveiled Oct. 1. AFI Fest, offered by Canva, runs Oct. 23-27. Fiji Water serves because the fest’s official water sponsor.