Absent CeeDee Lamb racks up $100K in fines

OXNARD, California (KLTV) – The place oh the place is Cee Dee Lamb? Nicely, this we do know: we all know the place he isn’t.

5 busloads arrived in Oxnard with out quantity 88. And teammates who’re chiming in perceive.

“He is a big a part of all the pieces we do, You realize for certain. His presence clearly can be missed, however whereas he’s dealing with issues, he thinks he has to deal with. We’ve to deal with enterprise as nicely. Like that’s the very best, that’s the very best factor we are able to do is simply be certain we’re upholding the usual in his absence. So when he comes again, , we’re a well-oiled machine. We’re working a 110%.”

Lamb additionally missed out on the OTA’s and the obligatory minicamp within the low season. And within the course of racked up over $100,000 in fines,

As for lacking coaching camp, he could possibly be fined as much as $40,000 every missed follow. So there’s nonetheless hope, he might nonetheless be right here Thursday for the primary follow.

It’s a enterprise, make no mistake about it. Nobody is saying Lamb is just not one of many high receivers within the NFL, however how lengthy can he maintain out earlier than the Cowboys and he provide you with a deal?

