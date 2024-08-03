A Tribute Concert For Elliott Smith Announced To Help Raise Funds To Support New Monkey Studio

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — New Monkey Studio, initially based by Elliott Smith, introduced plans for a particular profit live performance to honor the late singer-songwriter on what would have been his fifty fifth birthday.

Set for Tuesday, August sixth, on the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, the present, entitled “All My Rowdy Associates,” will characteristic a set by DJ Anthony Valadez and performances by Elliott’s Determine 8 touring bandmates Scott McPherson, Aaron Embry and Shon Sullivan.

They are going to be joined by a roster of visitor artists that features Jason Lytle and Jim Fairchild of Grandaddy, Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses, Illuminati Hotties, Cheekface, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Kevin Devine, Johanna Samuels, Earlimart, Emily Kinney, mehro, Madison Cunningham, Violet Grohl, and extra.

Web proceeds from all ticket gross sales will profit New Monkey Studio, which serves as an unofficial museum for Smith, alongside along with his musical initiatives and his assortment of classic audio recording gear.

For followers who can’t attend in individual, the present will probably be broadcast dwell from the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, beginning at roughly 7:30 PM PST on the livestreaming platform Veeps.

“The aim of this live performance is to guard the way forward for the studio for generations of artists to proceed to take pleasure in a inventive area that was crafted by some of the deeply adored and revered musicians,” in response to Chief Home Engineer Greg Cortez. “Individuals ought to have the ability to use the actual {hardware} and expertise the studio course of whereas it nonetheless exists on this kind,” mentioned Joel Graves, co-caretaker of New Monkey Studio. Studio supervisor Robert Cappadona provides, “This night time isn’t solely a celebration of Elliott’s music but additionally a important step in the direction of preserving a sonic sanctuary that has turn out to be a historic landmark within the music neighborhood.”