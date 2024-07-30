A second ‘home’ Games, Tom Daley not ruling out LA 2028

Tom Daley: Household first

Whereas he did not defend the title he gained in Tokyo three years in the past, this time Daley had the chance to medal in entrance of his two sons Robbie and Phoenix and his husband, Dustin Lance Black. At Tokyo 2020, the Video games had been cocooned from most people as a part of coronavirus countermeasures.

To Daley, performing in entrance of his boys on the grandest stage, may imply as a lot because the fifth piece of Olympic silverware he gained – if no more.

“Immediately has been magical,” mentioned Daley, who was additionally flag-bearer for Workforce GB together with Helen Glover. “With the ability to compete in entrance of my household and to see them within the crowd and see all of them get excited.

“Earlier than we even began I feel we had been actually pleased with the way it all went, and to come back away with one other medal to finish the set for me has been actually, fairly superb.

“I imply it is actually like a 12 months in the past I did not know if I used to be even going to make the workforce, I did not know if I used to be going to qualify a spot for GB and to come back away with one other medal…

“It’s simply so particular.”

Daley took a two-year timeout following Tokyo. He solely returned as a result of his older son Robbie mentioned he wished to see Daley compete on the Olympics, fueled by an unexpectedly emotional journey to the USA Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

For Los Angeles – the place Daley now resides, describing it as doubtlessly his “second dwelling Video games” after London 2012 – the youthful Phoneix might have the casting vote this time. He’s the oldest member of the workforce now, and he can be previous come 2028.

“Phoenix my youngest son can be sufficiently old to ask me to return after which that is it,” Daley mentioned. “I do not know, we’ll see. I feel for proper now I simply need to take pleasure in this second after which we’ll make future choices in a while.”