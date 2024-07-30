A Little Pixie Dust Turns Pocket Change into $133K

At BitStarz, there are massive wins, after which there are BIG WINS. Let me clarify the distinction. The primary kind is for giant wins that we anticipate to be massive wins. These sometimes come from massive bets with comparatively small multipliers. Then there are the BIG WINS, that are spectacular win quantities that outcome from comparatively tiny guess quantities. At present, we get to share the story of how one among our fortunate gamers scored a BIG WIN on Faerie Spells slot from Betsoft Gaming.

When this fortunate participant, let’s name them Gerty, opened Faerie Spells slot for a number of spins on 29 July, there may be little likelihood they anticipated what was to come back subsequent. Betting at simply $2 a spin, Gerty managed to unlock a not possible collection of bonus options that resulted in a 66,879x multiplier. This remodeled their $2 guess right into a staggering $133,758 in winnings.

To place that into a totally unhelpful context, $133,758 might purchase you 89,172 packs of instantaneous ramen noodles. That’s sufficient to eat ramen 3 times a day for over 81 years! Why would you need that a lot ramen? Nicely, you in all probability wouldn’t, actually. However in case you did, this win from a $2 guess might fund that unhealthy behavior for many years.

What’s the cope with Faerie Spells slot?

Let’s get a proof of that identify out the best way first. Regardless of the way it sounds, it’s not the Scandinavian spelling of fairies. Faerie is a world very like ours, however not fairly. It’s populated by fairies, elves, and sprites. Don’t be fooled by their propaganda, although. In line with folklore, these legendary creatures have a knack for mischief and a twisted humorousness. Time in Faerie can also be as reliable as a politician’s promise—flip your again for a second, and a century may’ve slipped by.

Play Now

Launched in January 2019, BetSoft’s Faerie Spells slot is hanging in its look and completely portrays a magical alternate actuality. The slot options ten paylines unfold throughout 5 reels. It gives free spins, a jackpot function, magical toadstools, and a wild image to boost the gameplay. It truly is a fantastic little slot and a magical strategy to divine a fortune.

Really feel the magic with BitStarz

In the event you’re eager on taking your shot at a BIG WIN, you may register a brand new account and begin betting at BitStarz very quickly in any respect. To get you began, we provide a 5 BTC welcome bonus that you could declare over your first 4 deposits on the on line casino. Following that, you may get pleasure from lightning-fast withdrawals, award-winning assist, and a collection of over 6,000 video games!