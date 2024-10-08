‘a fresh take on high fantasy’

(Credit score: Atlus)

🤯 Metaphor: ReFantazio has a Metacritic rating of 94 after 31 critic evaluations

🤩 The sport has 94% optimistic evaluations, 0% blended and 0% unfavorable

👍 Metaphor: ReFantazio is the newest JRPG from Atlus

📆 The sport is out on October 11 for PS5, Xbox Sequence X|S and PC

The most recent JRPG from developer Atlus has obtained rave evaluations, with many critics calling Metaphor: ReFantazio the studio’s finest work so far.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is at present sitting on a powerful Metacritic rating of 94, making it a must-play. It’s obtained common acclaim, although solely 31 critic evaluations have been tallied as of writing. Right here’s what reviewers needed to say about Atlus’ new sport.

VGC gave Metaphor: ReFantazio an ideal rating saying, “Metaphor: ReFantazio might have so simply been Persona with the names filed off, nevertheless it’s a lot greater than that. It matches extremely enjoyable, expansive fight with a wonderful solid of characters that make the practically 100-hour journey a memorable one.”

Eurogamer additionally gave the sport an ideal rating and stated: “Persona veteran Atlus flexes its experience with a recent tackle excessive fantasy. What it lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in grandeur and coronary heart.”

The reward continued from GameSpot, which stated: “In some way, Metaphor: ReFantazio is even larger than the sum of its components, but every bit of the sport is masterfully crafted. I discovered the entire expertise transcendent and was impressed by the way it felt each novel but acquainted – elevated and trendy, but so reminiscent to the fantasy RPGs I sunk numerous hours into on my little gray PlayStation.”

Push Sq. additionally loved the sport, saying, “Metaphor: ReFantazio is among the most memorable RPGs we have performed in years. In pursuing a brand new property, full with a fantasy setting, Atlus has allowed its creativity to blossom, leading to a brilliantly wealthy expertise – each when it comes to narrative and audiovisual design.

“Whereas Metaphor takes apparent gameplay and structural cues from the developer’s earlier tasks, it combines and refines these components to make an epic, kingdom-hopping journey that feels distinctive and deeply fulfilling.”

At the moment, there aren’t any critics who didn’t take pleasure in their time with Metaphor: ReFantazio, although that would change as extra evaluations are available in. If that’s the case, we’ll replace this evaluate roundup to replicate that.

After receiving common acclaim, it looks as if Persona, Shin Megami Tensei and JRPG followers are in for a deal with with Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Previously TechRadar’s Gaming {Hardware} Editor, Adam has additionally labored at Nintendo of Europe as a Content material Advertising Editor, the place he helped launch the Nintendo Change. Observe him on X @ItsMrProducts.