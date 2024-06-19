90 Day Fiance: Robert & Anny Surprise Fans with Baby News

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Matos surprises 90 Day Fiance followers with child information. They are going to be welcoming one other child later this yr.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Matos made their actuality tv debut on season seven of TLC’s in style present. The 2 solely spent hours collectively earlier than he popped the query. They then filed for a fiance visa and had three months to wed. Many individuals have been skeptical of their relationship. Nevertheless, years later, they’re nonetheless collectively.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has been rising their household. In 2020, they welcomed their first daughter collectively, Brenda Aaliyah. He’s no stranger to fatherhood. He has just a few youngsters from earlier relationships. Nevertheless, this was her first time turning into a mom. Being a mom had at all times been a dream of hers. However getting pregnant was not simple for her. So, when their daughter was born, it was a dream come true.

Over a yr later, Robert and Anny welcomed their second little one collectively, a son named Adriel Hassan. Nevertheless, their son handled well being issues not lengthy after start. The TLC couple didn’t share many particulars about their son’s well-being. Nevertheless, seven months later, their child boy sadly handed away.

Robert & Anny Grows Household

Robert and Anny didn’t have a simple time coping with the demise of their son. Shedding a toddler was not one thing they have been anticipating. It was painful. Nevertheless, they knew it was vital to be sturdy for his or her daughter and his son, Bryson. But, they have been additionally grateful for all of the love and assist that they received.

Congratulations Anny and Robert on the brand new child on the best way. pic.twitter.com/qcx6vsT6tV — Cindy (@Bindy041622821) June 18, 2024

However the 90 Day Fiance actuality stars not too long ago shared some thrilling information. They’re rising their household as soon as once more. A few years after the demise of their son, they introduced that child #3 is on the best way. Their new member of the family is due this November. To announce the excellent news, they wrote, “Thanks, God, for our blessing.”

Robert and Anny didn’t share too many particulars concerning the being pregnant. In addition they didn’t share in the event that they know the gender of their child. However there’s a good probability that they’ll hold followers up to date.

Followers Congratulate 90 Day Fiance Couple on Child #3 Information

Anny Francisco Matos and Robert Springs’ child announcement stunned many followers. Folks didn’t suppose that they might have any extra children, particularly after the lack of their son. Nevertheless, they have been completely happy to listen to the good information and are excited for the anticipating couple. Many individuals congratulated them on the being pregnant. One particular person hopes that “this valuable child brings all of them the enjoyment on the planet.” One other particular person is “so completely happy for them.”

Nevertheless, some 90 Day Fiance followers have been speculating that Anny was pregnant. One particular person says that Robert’s spouse had been “hiding her abdomen in footage.” One other particular person additionally factors out that she “didn’t present her abdomen in present footage.” Effectively, it looks like these speculations have been proper.

