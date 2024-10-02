5 potential Davante Adams trade destinations

This transfer can be simpler to swallow for the Steelers had the Raiders waited a couple of weeks to make their commerce intentions identified and thus they’d be extra in a position to afford him. However Adams’s request expedited issues and so if the Steelers wish to make it occur, they must transfer round some cash, however it’s not unimaginable. And the Steelers went laborious after Aiyuk within the preseason, so you understand they’re very a lot available in the market so as to add expertise on the place.

It might be moderately ironic (or one thing) ought to this commerce occur, contemplating the Raiders employed Luke Getsy, seemingly as an indication they believed the issue in Chicago was Justin Fields. Now Fields’s profession is taking off in Pittsburgh whereas Getsy’s not doing so sizzling in Las Vegas. Adams first taking part in below Getsy after which with Fields can be one thing.