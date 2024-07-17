49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly asks for trade as contract talks stall

San Francisco 49ers star large receiver Brandon Aiyuk, within the midst of stalled contract talks, has reportedly requested the defending NFC champions to commerce him.

ESPN, the NFL Community and The Related Press all reported that Aiyuk, 26, has formally requested the staff to maneuver him as the 2 sides have didn’t agree on a contract extension past this season.

Aiyuk is about to make $14.1 million within the remaining 12 months of his rookie contract.

He has developed a strong rapport with younger 49ers QB Brock Purdy, and he caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards final season, serving to San Francisco win its second NFC title in 5 years.

Greater than 81% of Aiyuk’s catches final season resulted in 49ers first downs.

Regardless of the tough phrases between either side proper now, the drama may nonetheless finish in a vogue much like the lengthy talks in summer season 2022 between the Niners and one other star WR, Deebo Samuel.

Samuel and the staff gave the impression to be at loggerheads earlier than he signed a three-year, $71.5 million pact that included $58.1 million assured.

Aiyuk may very well be upset that different key elements of San Francisco’s arsenal have inked current offers and his has not get come to fruition.

Final month, the 49ers signed working again and touchdown-scoring machine Christian McCaffrey to a wholesome two-year extension that can maintain him in Santa Clara by way of the top of the 2027 marketing campaign.

And restricted free agent Jauan Jennings — San Francisco’s dependable fourth or fifth receiving choice — signed a two-year deal in Could that would earn him as much as $15.4 million, with $10.5 million assured.

The 49ers have misplaced two of the final 5 Tremendous Bowls to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, who rallied twice from fourth-quarter deficits.

Each groups are among the many betting favorites to return to the Tremendous Bowl in February.