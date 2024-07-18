40 Thoughts I Had While Watching Episode 1 of ‘Simone Biles Rising’ on Netflix

Like most human beings, I’m an enormous fan of gymnast Simone Biles, so after I heard that her life and street to restoration after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be the topic of a four-part Netflix docuseries, I used to be thrilled.

Each a part of Biles’s life is on the desk in director Kate Walsh’s Simone Biles Rising—from the Video games to her marriage to her therapeutic course of—however the sequence treats its topic’s life with welcome sensitivity. Learn all my ideas concerning the first episode of Simone Biles Rising beneath.