40 Thoughts I Had While Watching Episode 1 of ‘Simone Biles Rising’ on Netflix

Like most human beings, I’m an enormous fan of gymnast Simone Biles, so after I heard that her life and street to restoration after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be the topic of a four-part Netflix docuseries, I used to be thrilled.
Each a part of Biles’s life is on the desk in director Kate Walsh’s Simone Biles Rising—from the Video games to her marriage to her therapeutic course of—however the sequence treats its topic’s life with welcome sensitivity. Learn all my ideas concerning the first episode of Simone Biles Rising beneath.
- Aw, take a look at Simone accepting an award in her masks! A conscientious girlie.
- I really like Staff USA a lot it’s embarrassing.
- OMG, child Simone!
- “It wasn’t a query of whether or not Simone would win a gold—it was a query of what number of golds.” Sounds demanding, expectation-wise, however then once more I’m fairly famously not an elite gymnast.
- No person has accomplished extra for sparkly eye shadow than Simone Biles.
- She’s additionally actually pulling off the nostril stud, I’ve to say.
- Ugh, revisiting Tokyo is making me unhappy.
- “One thing broke.” Ugh! Poor Simone.
- Aw, romance! Resort sleepovers with the girlies! I would like all of this for her.
- Simone saying she “hasn’t been within the gymnasium very a lot” whereas driving round Houston is a temper, although I think meaning one thing very totally different for her versus, say, me.
- Hey, it’s Jonathan Owens, Simone’s NFL-player husband!
- They bought married in 2023? How did I miss that?
- Jonathan wanting to embellish their home with Simone’s Vogue cowl and competitors leotard is straight-up making me cry.
- Significantly, in case your associate isn’t obsessed together with your achievements (it doesn’t matter what they’re), lose them.
- In love with this commentator who says he’s “working out of phrases” to explain Simone’s greatness.
- God, I can’t think about doing this degree of coaching in a masks.
- Aw, Tokyo was Simone’s first competitors that her dad and mom didn’t attend!
- Hey, it’s Aly Raisman!
- If Simone has to revisit what needed to be a particularly troublesome time in her life in Tokyo, I’m glad she’s a minimum of doing it on a comfy-looking sofa.
- Watching Simone’s mother help her in pulling out of Tokyo is making me cry once more.
- What a legitimately courageous factor to do.
- OMG, I forgot concerning the twisties.
- I’m going to struggle each single anon social-media loser who known as Simone a quitter.
- “You guys can’t even do a cartwheel, so….”
- Precisely, Simone!
- Wow, these Staff USA COVID masks actually inform the story of a really particular summer season.
- Dominique Dawes!!!
- God, all of those younger feminine gymnasts who had been handled terribly by the institution deserve a ton of again hazard pay, for starters.
- I’m so glad Simone is lastly getting the acclaim she deserves (on this doc, a minimum of) for figuring out her limits and modeling real self-care.
- Oh Christ, now we’re into the Larry Nassar stuff.
- “After Tokyo, I actually had not one ounce of perception in myself.” Aww!
- Listening to Simone say that individuals anticipate her to be “assured and giggly” is making me so upset. You get the Simone you get, and also you don’t get upset!
- We stan remedy.
- Watching Simone and Jonathan tease one another whereas cooking breakfast is the cutest.
- I really like that Jonathan is attempting to get skilled athletes the psychological well being they want and deserve! What a sweetie.
- Aw, they’ve a canine!
- Sure, babe, please delete Twitter out of your cellphone.
- This scene of Simone having her hair braided by her mother is making me (you guessed it) cry a 3rd time.
- Yurchenko double-pike time!
- Okay, I want 100 extra hours of this present.