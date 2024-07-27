3 members of Atlanta family gospel group among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Information First) – Three members of a well known, Atlanta-based household gospel group died in a Wyoming aircraft crash on Friday.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler of “The Nelons” have been among the many seven useless within the crash. Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler, the couple’s assistant, Melodi Hodges, and the pilot and his spouse, Larry and Melissa Haynie, additionally died, in keeping with a press release from The Nelons’ administration firm, Gaither Administration Group.

Larry Haynie was the chairman of the Georgia Division of Corrections Board, Gov. Brian Kemp mentioned.

“Our total household is asking everybody to affix us in praying for many who have been misplaced, for his or her family members and communities, and for these all through the gospel music neighborhood who’ve misplaced pricey pals on this heartbreaking accident,” he wrote in a press release on X.

The group was on their solution to the seven-day Gaither Homecoming Alaskan Cruise, a journey occasion placed on by the administration firm that includes performances from The Nelons and a number of other different artists.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, Kelly and Jason’s different daughter and The Nelons’ fourth member, was not on the aircraft. She and her husband have been advised in regards to the crash once they landed in Seattle.

“We admire your continued prayers, love and assist as we navigate the approaching days,” Autumn wrote in a press release.

Based on a information launch from Campbell County, the place the aircraft is reported to have crashed, a non-public aircraft went down north of Gillette at round 1 p.m. The crash precipitated a wildfire that the native fireplace division was known as to place out.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board is investigating the incident. The reason for the crash is presently unknown.

The Nelons’ final Instagram put up reveals the group standing by the aircraft on the tarmac, simply having landed in Nebraska. Their subsequent cease was alleged to be Montana.

“We’ll examine in with you later,” Jason mentioned on the finish of the vlog-style video.

Recording beneath the title “The Nelons” because the ‘80s, the Grammy Award-nominated gospel group has launched dozens of albums. They have been inducted into the Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame in 2016.

