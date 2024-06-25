2024 Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers defeat Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 to capture first Stanley Cup in franchise history





In an exciting conclusion to the Stanley Cup Remaining, the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, in Recreation 7 to seize the primary NHL championship in franchise historical past and keep away from a historic collapse.

After racing to a 3-0 lead within the Stanley Cup Remaining, it appeared as if the Panthers would cruise to the franchise’s first title. Nonetheless, struggles on each ends of the ice, mixed with Edmonton outscoring Florida 18-5 through the three-game skid, erased their seemingly insurmountable lead and arrange a dramatic Recreation 7.

Taking part in in entrance of a raucous crowd at Amerant Financial institution Enviornment, the Panthers struck first on Monday night time – one thing they’d not executed since their final victory in Recreation 3. Carter Verhaeghe redirected an Evan Rodrigues shot, moments after Florida’s energy play expired, for the 1-0 lead almost four-and-a-half minutes into the primary interval.

Verhaeghe’s aim, his eleventh of the Stanley Cup playoffs, tied the Panthers’ franchise document for essentially the most in a single postseason.

Florida’s lead was short-lived, as Mattias Janmark answered with a breakaway aim simply over two minutes later to stage the sport 1-1.

Within the second interval, the Oilers almost took the lead when Warren Foegele’s shot on the internet obtained previous Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky however defenseman Dmitry Kulikov cleared it mere inches away earlier than it crossed the aim line.

Kulikov’s unbelievable blind save opened the best way for Sam Reinhart, who skated to the opposite finish of the ice and buried the wrister from the suitable circle previous Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner to provide the Panthers the 2-1 lead on the 15:11 mark of the interval.

For Reinhart, the aim was second of redemption as he had didn’t tally a degree through the three-game skid – regardless of scoring a team-leading 57 objectives within the common season.

With each passing minute within the third interval, Edmonton obtained near scoring the equalizer on a number of events however simply couldn’t capitalize. Bobrovsky completed with 23 saves within the victory.

After dropping within the ultimate final yr, and two different instances previous to that, the Panthers lastly captured the primary Stanley Cup in franchise historical past. Florida turns into simply the third group within the final 40 years to win the Stanley Cup a yr after dropping within the ultimate.

“It’s not a dream anymore. It’s not a dream, it’s actuality. I can’t imagine it, I can’t imagine it,” Panthers’ star Matthew Tkachuk stated after the sport. “I can imagine how good these two years have been. I’m so grateful for this group of men…one thing actually particular right here with what we now have.”

Oilers’ Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after tallying 42 factors – eight objectives and 34 assists in 25 video games. McDavid broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL document for assists in a playoff yr and grew to become the third participant in NHL historical past with 40+ factors in a single postseason.

The Oilers have been trying to turn out to be the second group in NHL historical past to return again from an 0-3 deficit within the Stanley Cup Remaining. 4 groups have come again to win a sequence after falling behind 0-3 in NHL postseason historical past, however solely as soon as has a reverse sweep occurred within the Stanley Cup Remaining – greater than 80 years in the past, when the Maple Leafs rallied to defeat the Crimson Wings in 1942.

With the loss, the three-decade Stanley Cup drought for Canadian groups continues. The Montreal Canadiens have been the final to carry the Cup again in 1993.