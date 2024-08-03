2024 Paris Olympics: USA eliminated after loss to Morocco in quarterfinals

MATCH STATS

The dream of successful a medal on the 2024 Paris Olympics is over for the U.S. males’s soccer staff following a 4-0 defeat versus Morocco on Friday on the Parc de Princes.

It was a day to neglect for Walker Zimmerman and firm because the staff couldn’t overcome Morocco’s possession and assault all through the match.

“We knew Morocco was going to be very tough,” Zimmerman stated. “They’ve spectacular gamers and so they had been actually good.”

Fouling within the field, failure to press the ball, and a scarcity of defensive group all proved to be key errors for the People of their loss.

The U.S. began on the incorrect foot when defender Nathan Harriel clipped Soufiane Rahimi contained in the field within the twenty seventh minute, and the event’s prime goalscorer cooly put away the penalty regardless of American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte guessing the proper approach.

Down a aim, the Yanks by no means appeared to extend their depth. As an alternative, Morocco continued to manage possession and confirmed its explosiveness on the counter — particularly within the second half.

Within the 63rd minute, Ilias Akhomach positioned himself on the top of a cross delivered by Adbe Ezzalzouli to double Morocco’s lead. Then, seven minutes later, Morocco’s star participant and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi added one other aim for his staff after he picked up possession across the half line and calmly dribbled into the opponent’s half unimpeded earlier than placing the ball within the backside proper nook from outdoors of the field. U.S. head coach Marko Mitrovic will likely be upset that his staff did not step up and halt Hakimi’s path towards the aim.

Morocco sealed its spectacular victory in stoppage time as Mehdi Mawhoub put away a penalty after Harriel was once more the responsible celebration, this time for dealing with within the field.