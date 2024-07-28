2024 Paris Olympics medal count: Tracker for how many gold, silver, bronze medals USA, each country has won

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway after competitors resumed early Saturday morning. America has already discovered its option to the rostrum in a number of aquatic occasions, profitable the delegation’s first gold medal within the males’s 4x100m freestyle relay, in addition to two silver medals in synchronized diving. Embellished swimmer Katie Ledecky earned her eleventh profession Olympic medal within the ladies’s 400m freestyle, dropping gold to Australian Ariarne Titmus. Staff USA is at present tied with Australia for essentially the most medals up to now this Olympics, organising for an unbelievable rivalry to observe over the subsequent two weeks.

America entered these video games with essentially the most Olympic medals ever received within the Summer time Video games. After Saturday, the U.S. medal rely stands at 2,634 whole, 1,062 of which have been gold. In reality, the People have positioned first general 18 occasions relating to medal rely on the Summer time Olympics. The previous Soviet Union remains to be in second with 1,010 whole medals, Nice Britain is third with 918, whereas 2024 host nation France holds the fourth-most medals with 755. Every nation has led the medal rely on the conclusion of a Summer time Olympics one time, and positively this yr, the French are hoping for a report efficiency over the subsequent two weeks to prime the People and slender the hole with their European mates.

America holds the report for many gold medals received in a single video games with 83 captured in 1984, one of many nation’s host years which befell because the Soviet Union led a 12-nation boycott of the Los Angeles Video games. Such lofty totals will possible not occur in 2024. In Paris, America is solely trying to construct upon the success that it had three years in the past on the Tokyo Video games the place the U.S. introduced dwelling 39 gold medals, 41 silvers and 33 bronze.

Try the 2024 Paris Olympics medal rely beneath. It is going to be up to date recurrently as occasions conclude by the conclusion of the Summer time Olympics on Aug. 11.

2024 Paris Olympics medal rely