2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Everything to Know

Though Us doesn’t need the 2024 Paris Olympics to finish, the closing ceremony is on the horizon.

Thomas Jolly, the inventive director who additionally oversaw the opening ceremony — which featured performances from Céline Dion and Woman Gaga — has dubbed the closing present “Information.”

The final hurrah of this 12 months’s video games will characteristic performances from acrobats, dancers and gymnasts, a few of whom are anticipated to carry out on high of metallic constructions representing the Olympic Rings. In line with the official Olympics web site, the closing ceremony will probably be “solemn and emotional” whereas additionally being “a time for celebration.”

Maintain scrolling for every part to know in regards to the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony:

When and The place Is the Olympics Closing Ceremony Airing?

Stay protection of the ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. native time in Paris, or 2 p.m. ET., on Sunday, August 11. Will probably be broadcast reside on NBC and Peacock and re-air that night time at 7 p.m. ET.

Associated: All of the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games in Paris

The 2024 Summer season Olympics is likely to be going down within the Metropolis of Mild, however that doesn’t imply they haven’t include their justifiable share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to attract outrage from some celebrities and non secular figures, the Video games have been tormented by allegations of sexism […]

What Will Occur Throughout the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Along with performances by dancers, gymnasts, musicians and acrobats, the closing ceremony will characteristic the normal parade of flags and athletes, speeches from the President of the Organizing Committees for the Olympic Video games and the IOC President and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame earlier than the Olympic flag is ceremoniously handed over to Los Angeles, the host metropolis for the 2028 summer time video games.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will settle for the flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, making historical past as the primary Black lady to obtain an Olympic flag.

Relying on the schedule, athletes who compete the identical day because the closing ceremony can also be given their medals through the ceremony. This might embrace athletes from the marathon, handball, basketball, trendy pentathlon, volleyball and water polo occasions.

Will There Be Flag Bearers on the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

On August 8 it was introduced that swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead could be the official flag bearers through the occasion.

“I actually can’t consider anyone higher to steer us out of those Olympic Video games,” Ledecky’s teammate Bobby Finke introduced through the At present present. Mead, in the meantime, stated it’s “particular” attending to share the respect with Ledecky in a press release launched by Staff USA.

Associated: All the Should-See Photographs From the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics have created a number of picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Maybe essentially the most viral snap got here through the third spherical of the boys’s browsing competitors on July 29. After finishing a barrel trip in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared within the air and pointed his finger towards the […]

“My expertise on the Paris Video games has been the dream of a lifetime and I’m full of immense pleasure, gratitude and pleasure,” he continued. “I additionally want to thank town of Paris, and all the nation of France, for internet hosting an unbelievable Video games. I’ll cherish these recollections without end.”

Who Is Internet hosting the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Jimmy Fallon and sports activities commentator Mike Tirico will cohost NBC’s protection of the ceremony. Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will even function commentators.

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

The place Will the Olympics Closing Ceremony Take Place?

The present will probably be held on the Stade de France, the nation’s nationwide stadium, the place rugby sevens and observe and subject occasions have been hosted through the video games.

Who Is Performing on the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The official Olympics web site notes that “world-renowned singers” will take the stage for the closing ceremony, however no names have but been confirmed. One A-lister, nonetheless, is already on this system.

Tom Cruise will carry out a skydiving stunt through the present, TMZ reported on August 1. In line with the outlet, the Mission Not possible star will rappel off the highest of the Stade de France, touchdown on the sector with the Olympic flag in tow.