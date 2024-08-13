2024 Olympics Final TV Ratings: NBCUniversal Sees Huge Gains

NBCUniversal will at all times have Paris — the setting for an enormous bounceback for its Summer time Olympics efforts.

The corporate says the 2024 Olympics, which closed Sunday with a ceremony from Stade de France and a handoff to the following summer season video games in Los Angeles, averaged a mixed 30.6 million viewers throughout all platforms for its “Paris Prime” daytime telecast (2-5 p.m. ET in america) and nightly primetime reveals. That’s an enormous enchancment — 82 % — on the final Summer time Olympics three years in the past in Tokyo, which averaged 16.9 million cross-platform viewers for daytime and prime telecasts.

The Tokyo video games have been contested in largely empty venues because of COVID lockdowns, from a metropolis with a way more vital time distinction with the U.S. than Paris has. NBCU additionally considerably ramped up its streaming presence on Peacock and different digital platforms this yr, leading to broadly praised dwell protection of each sport and medal occasion.

The viewers for the 2024 Olympics additionally compares favorably to these in each 2016 (26 million viewers) and 2012 (30.3 million), although streaming was a a lot, a lot smaller element of these video games. Additionally they aired in a time earlier than Nielsen included out of dwelling viewing in its day by day numbers.

The Paris Olympics set a streaming file (courting again to 2008, when NBCU first provided dwell streams of Olympic occasions) with 23.5 billion minutes of viewing time on Peacock and the corporate’s different digital retailers. That’s 40 % larger than the mixed complete of 16.8 billion minutes for all prior Olympics (summer season and winter) within the streaming period. Have been the Paris video games thought-about a streaming sequence, they’d probably rank among the many prime 5 titles of 2024 thus far, based mostly on Nielsen’s streaming metrics.

For the 17-day run of the video games, NBCU had a day by day common of 4.1 million streaming viewers, totally on Peacock (the corporate additionally had two “Paris Further” digital retailers). NBCU additionally says certainly one of each 5 Olympics viewers frolicked with Gold Zone, the hub that always confirmed a number of occasions without delay and featured almost each gold medal-winning second.

Olympics viewing on Telemundo additionally grew, with its Spanish-language broadcasts bettering by 26 % vs. the Tokyo video games.

“These Olympics have captivated Individuals in large numbers throughout NBCUniversal platforms,” NBC Sports activities president Rick Cordella mentioned in a press release. “Led by our best-in-class engineering and manufacturing groups in Paris and Stamford, a workers of greater than 3,000 labored tirelessly to current these reimagined Video games in new and progressive methods in all dayparts and on all platforms. We’re thrilled that Individuals embraced and loved the Paris Olympics as a lot as we now have.”

Added NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus, “We bought extra promoting for the Paris Olympics than for some other Video games, and we delivered for all of our companions. Parks and Studios acquired unmatched promotion, because the ‘halo impact’ boosted all of our companies. The Paris Olympics was as thrilling as we might have hoped, and we are able to’t wait to work with our companions on the IOC and USOPC in Milan-Cortina in ’26 and LA28.”

Over the ultimate weekend, the lads’s basketball gold medal sport between the U.S. and France averaged 19.5 million viewers on NBC and Peacock — greater than twice the viewers as for the ultimate matchup (between the identical two international locations) in Tokyo and essentially the most watched gold-medal hoops contest since 1996.

The Olympics halo additionally prolonged to NBC Information, with each Right now and NBC Nightly Information beating their community competitors over the run of the video games (via Aug. 8). Right now averaged 3.1 million viewers over that point, and Nightly grew to 7.64 million viewers — in comparison with 2.52 million and 5.73 million within the 4 weeks earlier than the video games started.