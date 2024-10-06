It is a new period for Alabama soccer, as Kalen DeBoer takes over for the retired Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide’s highway this 12 months options one other grueling SEC slate with compelling out-of-conference matchups.

Take a look at Alabama’s total 2024 slate beneath:

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Western Kentucky W, 63-0 Saturday, Aug. 31 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. USF W, 42-16 Saturday, Sept. 7 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Wisconsin W, 42-10 Saturday, Sept. 14 Midday FOX Madison, Wis. vs. No. 2 Georgia W, 41-34 Saturday, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. ABC Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Vanderbilt L, 35-40 Saturday, Oct. 5 4:15 p.m. SEC Community Nashville, Tenn. vs. South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 12 Midday ABC Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 19 TBA TBA Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Missouri Saturday, Oct. 26 TBA TBA Tuscaloosa, Ala. at LSU Saturday, Nov. 9 TBA TBA Baton Rouge, La. vs. Mercer Saturday, Nov. 16 2 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Community+ Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 23 TBA TBA Norman, Okla. vs. Auburn Saturday, Nov. 30 TBA TBA Tuscaloosa, Ala.

2023 Alabama soccer schedule: Dates, instances, TV channels, scores

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Center Tennessee W, 56-7 Saturday, Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. SEC Community Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. No. 11 Texas L, 34-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. at South Florida W, 17-3 Saturday. Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. ABC Tampa, Fla. vs. No. 15 Ole Miss W, 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Mississippi State W, 40-17 Saturday, Sept. 30 9 p.m. ESPN Starkville, Miss. at Texas A&M W, 26-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. CBS Faculty Station, Texas vs. Arkansas W, 24-21 Saturday, Oct. 14 12 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. No. 17 Tennessee W, 34-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. No. 14 LSU W, 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 7:45 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Kentucky W, 49-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 TBD TBD Lexington, Ky. vs. Chattanooga W, 66-10 Saturday, Nov. 18 12 p.m. SEC Community+ Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Auburn W, 27-24 Saturday, Nov. 25 TBD TBD Auburn, Ala. vs. No. 1 Georgia W, 27-24 Saturday, Dec. 2 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga. vs. No.1 Michigan (Rose Bowl — CFP semifinals) L, 27-20 (OT) Monday, Jan. 1 5 p.m. ESPN Pasadena, Calif.

2024-25 Faculty Soccer Playoff

The 2024-25 Faculty Soccer Playoff marks the eleventh 12 months of the CFP period — and the primary 12 months that the Playoff sees a 12-team format.

CFP Schedule

Spherical Sport Date Location Stadium First Spherical Playoff First Spherical Dec. 20, 2024 TBD TBD First Spherical Playoff First Spherical Dec. 21, 2024 TBD TBD First Spherical Playoff First Spherical Dec. 21, 2024 TBD TBD First Spherical Playoff First Spherical Dec. 21, 2024 TBD TBD Quarterfinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2024 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Quarterfinals Peach Bowl Jan. 1, 2025 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Quarterfinals Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2025 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl (Stadium) Quarterfinals Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 2025 New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome Semifinals Orange Bowl Jan. 9, 2025 Miami Gardens, FL Arduous Rock Stadium Semifinals Cotton Bowl Jan. 10, 2025 Arlington, TX. AT&T Stadium Last CFP Nationwide Championship Jan. 20, 2025 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The CFP nationwide championship will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.