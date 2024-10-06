It is a new period for Alabama soccer, as Kalen DeBoer takes over for the retired Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide’s highway this 12 months options one other grueling SEC slate with compelling out-of-conference matchups.
Take a look at Alabama’s total 2024 slate beneath:
2024 Alabama soccer schedule: Dates, instances, TV channels, scores
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Western Kentucky
|W, 63-0
|Saturday, Aug. 31
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. USF
|W, 42-16
|Saturday, Sept. 7
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Wisconsin
|W, 42-10
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|Midday
|FOX
|Madison, Wis.
|vs. No. 2 Georgia
|W, 41-34
|Saturday, Sept. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Vanderbilt
|L, 35-40
|Saturday, Oct. 5
|4:15 p.m.
|SEC Community
|Nashville, Tenn.
|vs. South Carolina
|Saturday, Oct. 12
|Midday
|ABC
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Tennessee
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|TBA
|TBA
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Missouri
|Saturday, Oct. 26
|TBA
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at LSU
|Saturday, Nov. 9
|TBA
|TBA
|Baton Rouge, La.
|vs. Mercer
|Saturday, Nov. 16
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+/SEC Community+
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Oklahoma
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|TBA
|TBA
|Norman, Okla.
|vs. Auburn
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|TBA
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
SEC soccer standings
Click on or faucet right here to see the most recent SEC soccer standings.
Newest school soccer rankings
Maintain observe of the place the Tide fall within the nationwide rankings rankings right here.
Alabama has the chance to copy a dominant file from final season — the Tide’s lone regular-season loss got here towards Texas — from the comfy confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
2023 Alabama soccer schedule: Dates, instances, TV channels, scores
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Center Tennessee
|W, 56-7
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Community
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 11 Texas
|L, 34-24
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at South Florida
|W, 17-3
|Saturday. Sept. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Tampa, Fla.
|vs. No. 15 Ole Miss
|W, 24-10
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Mississippi State
|W, 40-17
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Starkville, Miss.
|at Texas A&M
|W, 26-20
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Faculty Station, Texas
|vs. Arkansas
|W, 24-21
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|12 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 17 Tennessee
|W, 34-20
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 14 LSU
|W, 42-28
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|7:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Kentucky
|W, 49-21
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|TBD
|TBD
|Lexington, Ky.
|vs. Chattanooga
|W, 66-10
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|12 p.m.
|SEC Community+
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Auburn
|W, 27-24
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|TBD
|TBD
|Auburn, Ala.
|vs. No. 1 Georgia
|W, 27-24
|Saturday, Dec. 2
|4 p.m.
|CBS
|Atlanta, Ga.
|vs. No.1 Michigan (Rose Bowl — CFP semifinals)
|L, 27-20 (OT)
|Monday, Jan. 1
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|Pasadena, Calif.
2024-25 Faculty Soccer Playoff
The 2024-25 Faculty Soccer Playoff marks the eleventh 12 months of the CFP period — and the primary 12 months that the Playoff sees a 12-team format.
CFP Schedule
|Spherical
|Sport
|Date
|Location
|Stadium
|First Spherical
|Playoff First Spherical
|Dec. 20, 2024
|TBD
|TBD
|First Spherical
|Playoff First Spherical
|Dec. 21, 2024
|TBD
|TBD
|First Spherical
|Playoff First Spherical
|Dec. 21, 2024
|TBD
|TBD
|First Spherical
|Playoff First Spherical
|Dec. 21, 2024
|TBD
|TBD
|Quarterfinals
|Fiesta Bowl
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Glendale, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|Quarterfinals
|Peach Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2025
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Quarterfinals
|Rose Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2025
|Pasadena, CA
|Rose Bowl (Stadium)
|Quarterfinals
|Sugar Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2025
|New Orleans, LA
|Caesars Superdome
|Semifinals
|Orange Bowl
|Jan. 9, 2025
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Arduous Rock Stadium
|Semifinals
|Cotton Bowl
|Jan. 10, 2025
|Arlington, TX.
|AT&T Stadium
|Last
|CFP Nationwide Championship
|Jan. 20, 2025
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The CFP nationwide championship will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.