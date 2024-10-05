18/8 What is stainless steel?

Writer

Nikhil Jain

February 27, 2022

18/8 Stainless Metal

Chrome steel, any one of many households of alloy steels, normally comprises 10 to 30 p.c chromium. Mixed with low carbon content material, chromium gives outstanding resistance to corrosion and warmth. Different parts, comparable to nickel, molybdenum, titanium, aluminum, niobium, copper, nitrogen, sulfur, phosphorus or selenium, might be added to extend corrosion resistance in particular environments, enhance oxidation resistance and supply distinctive properties.

The “grade” of stainless-steel signifies its situation, endurance and temperature resistance. The numbers (18/8, 18/10, and many others.) are the stainless-steel design and predict the quantity of chromium and nickel within the product.

18/8 What’s stainless-steel?

18/8 stainless-steel is 304-grade stainless-steel, essentially the most extensively used and versatile austenitic kind of stainless-steel. Quantity 18/8 signifies that the metal consists of 18% chromium and eight% nickel, making it extremely proof against corrosion and oxidation.

18/8 stainless-steel can be extremely sturdy and might be simply manufactured. The metallic is straightforward to scrub and is out there in varied types and finishes.

18/8 stainless-steel may also be referred to as austenite metal or 304-grade metal.

18/8 stainless-steel is a superb metallic for:

Computerized trimming and molding

Kitchen home equipment

Wheel cowl

Truck our bodies

Exhaust manifolds

Storage tanks

Strain piping and ducts

The proportion of nickel and chromium on this grade of stainless-steel offers the metallic good corrosion resistance properties, particularly in reasonable caustic and acidic options. It really works the identical manner in most non-critical conditions besides welding. If stainless-steel is to be welded, stainless-steel 304L grade is most well-liked, because it provides extra wonderful resistance to intergranular corrosion