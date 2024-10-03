13 Minnesota State is back on the road this weekend – Minnesota State University

MANKATO, Minn—No. 13 Minnesota State (5-1-2) is again on the street this weekend as they journey to Minnesota Duluth (1-5-1) on Friday and St. Cloud State (6-2) on Sunday.

The Mavericks hosted Minot State and UMary this previous weekend. MSU went 2-0 and now owns a 5-1-2 file.

Dealing with the Bulldogs :

Going into the match up with UMD, the Mavericks are 24-8-5 in opposition to the Bulldogs. The final time they met was final season at The Pitch. The Mavericks gained 3-0.

Scouting UMD:

The Bulldogs personal a 1-5-1 file. This previous weekend, Minnesota Duluth traveled to Wayne State and closed out a 1-1 draw of their first NSIC match up. On Sunday, they traveled to South Dakota the place they performed Augustana ending in a 2-0 loss. Anna Tobias leads the Bulldogs as she has one purpose and one help this season.

Dealing with the Huskies:

The Mavericks maintain a file of 27-7-3 in opposition to St. Cloud State. The final time each groups met up was final season as the sport led to a 0-0 tie.

Scouting St. Cloud State:

St Cloud State owns a 6-2 file. The Huskies had been on the street this weekend the place they confronted Augustana and Wayne State. St Cloud State misplaced to Augustana 1-0 on Friday and beat Wayne state 2-0 on Sunday. Ellie Primerano leads the Huskies with 4 targets and one help.

Each video games will likely be streamed on the NSIC Community.