Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Split and Call Off Engagement

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly break up and referred to as off their engagement.

The 2 actors first met and have become romantically concerned whereas engaged on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, wherein Tatum starred. The movie launched earlier this yr, and the couple introduced they have been engaged in 2023.

Reps for each stars didn’t reply to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for additional remark.

“I didn’t actually know Zoë earlier than she despatched me the script [for Blink Twice],” Tatum advised THR in August. “I by no means had met her earlier than — I acquired a textual content from Riley Keough, she’s like, ‘Hey, my pal Zoë desires to ship you a script.’ I used to be like, ‘Nice, I like Zoë as an actress, I’d like to act along with her.’ I didn’t know she needed to make this factor.”

On the movie’s premiere — the place the couple additionally made their pink carpet debut — Kravitz celebrated her then-fiancée, telling the gang, “It’s actually very cool to get to make a film, however once you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler.”

Blink Twice, initially titled Pussy Island, was a psychological thriller that noticed Tatum as Slater King, a tech billionaire who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala. He invitations her to affix him and his mates on a trip to his personal island, the place issues start to go awry. Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater and Geena Davis made up the starry supporting solid.