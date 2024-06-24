zkSync Price Prediction: ZK Surges 9%, But Analysts Say Consider This New AI Meme Coin For Potential 100X Gains

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The zkSync value surged 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.2230 as of 01:09 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 37% to $746 million.

This comes regardless of the challenge persevering with to face criticism for failing to implement anti-sybil measures for its airdrop. Failing to implement such measures led to some doubtful actors utilizing a number of wallets to assert the tokens, analysts stated.

After its launch, the zkSync value dropped as over 41% of wallets dumped virtually all of their tokens.

Nonetheless, the token retraced additional, forming a double-bottom sample. The sample then allowed the bulls to stage a markup part to the $0.2369 resistance zone, in response to information from GeckoTerminal.

Nonetheless, the bulls haven’t been capable of reclaim this excessive, with the token dropping inside a falling channel, forming what resembles a bullish pennant sample.

zkSync Worth Set To Soar Over The Bullish Pennant

The zkSync value continues to be bullish, with the token nonetheless buying and selling effectively above the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA).

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) can be rebounding because it goals to soar over the 50-midline stage, at the moment buying and selling at 49. If the bulls maintain the bullish stance over the bullish pennant sample, the RSI might soar because it hurtles towards the 70-overbought area.

The overall value of zkSync evaluation on the 15-minute chart reveals a bullish bias, because the bulls purpose to push the token towards the higher boundary of the pennant, as they purpose at pushing the token towards the $0.2369 resistance stage.

Nonetheless, if the ZK value bears exert extra strain at this stage, the bulls could retreat to the help zone round $0.2161, which coincides with the 50-day SMA.

In the meantime, because the ZK bulls purpose to push the value to a bullish rally, different traders are pivoting to an AI meme coin known as WienerAI (WAI), a brand new dog-themed token that merges two of the most well liked niches in crypto proper now: AI and meme cash.

WienerAI Soars Previous $6 Million In Presale – Subsequent 100X Crypto?

WienerAI (WAI) is a brand new meme coin sensation that has surged previous the $6 million milestone in its presale, garnering immense consideration inside the crypto neighborhood.

Extra Wieners every single day – Our WienerAI household is rising quick! 🐾 Extra holders = Extra pleasure for our launch! Prepared to hitch the pack? 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/TPFpsjLGFX — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 13, 2024

WienerAI combines the facility of synthetic intelligence (AI) and blockchain expertise to supply a singular buying and selling platform that guarantees an enhanced buying and selling expertise for all customers.

That’s set to be the position of its buying and selling bot, which makes use of predictive expertise and a user-friendly interface to offer customers with recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto. The buying and selling bot works very similar to a typical chatbot, meting out profitable trades.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Token holders can even earn passively by merely staking $WAI for an annual proportion yield (APY) of 190%.

99Bitcoins, a outstanding crypto channel on YouTube with greater than 700k subscribers, says that $WAI might doubtlessly surge 100X after its launch.

You might be a part of the presale by shopping for WAI tokens for $0.00072 every. However hurry as the value will improve in a little bit greater than two days.

Purchase WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

