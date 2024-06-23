zkSync Price Prediction: ZK Drops 29% After Airdrop Controversy As Traders Flock To This AI Meme Coin ICO Nearing $6M

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The zkSync worth plummeted 29% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.2176 as of 02:34 a.m. EST to make it the largest lose among the many largest 100 cryptos by market capitalization.

The droop comes amid a lot FUD (worry, uncertainty, and doubt) round its controversial airdrop. Many token holders had been dissatisfied with the best way ZK, an Ethereum scaling resolution, distributed the airdrop.

We all know that lots of people are upset as a result of the airdrop didn’t meet their expectations. Nobody is pleased about it. Nonetheless, there was no solution to design this airdrop in a manner that will work as anticipated by everybody. We can’t make changes within the design. FAQs clarify why. — ZK Nation (@TheZKNation) June 15, 2024

The community employed a Sybil detection to determine eligibility and a few say doubtful wallets nonetheless managed to qualify for the airdrop.

zkSync Value Drops Amid Controversial ZK Airdrop

Layer-2 blockchain ZKsync began its airdrop for the ZK token on Monday, which was considerably profitable: 45% of the tokens had been claimed in lower than two hours.

Greater than 45% of the airdropped ZK token provide has been claimed by over 225,000 addresses in lower than 2 hours 😳 It is a Monday, do not you’ve got work? https://t.co/gSA8mc0QOg — ZK Nation (@TheZKNation) June 17, 2024

The zkSync Affiliation is accountable for the airdrop claims. It’s a non-profit created and launched final week by Matter Labs, the event agency behind Zksync.

Regardless of the talked about controversy, the hype across the airdrop despatched the ZK market capitalization close to the $850 million threshold.

Blockchain analytics agency Nansen has reported that 41% of tracked addresses offered all their tokens. Additionally, 29.2% offered some, whereas 30% retained their ZK tokens. This evaluation covers the highest 10,000 addresses, representing 1.4% of the 695,232 eligible wallets.

🔔 @nansen_ai: 41% of Main $ZK Airdrop Wallets Have Totally Bought Their Tokens ! Practically half of the highest wallets that obtained the brand new @zkSync (ZK) token within the current #airdrop have offered their whole allocation, resulting in a 34.5% drop in $ZK‘s worth. #Blockchain analytics agency… pic.twitter.com/yVUTuoKld7 — Altcoin Alerts (@Altcoin_Alerts) June 18, 2024

Practically half of the highest wallets that obtained the brand new ZK token within the current airdrop have offered their whole allocation, triggering a 34.5% drop within the zkSync worth.

UPDATE: ZKSYNC $ZK PRICE PLUNGES 30% AS 41% OF THE MAJOR ZK AIRDROP WALLETS DUMP THEIR ALLOCATIONS SHORTLY AFTER LAUNCH — BSCN Headlines (@BSCNheadlines) June 18, 2024

zkSync Value Prediction

The zkSync worth trades with a bearish bias, consolidating sideways as a part of a horizontal chop. Whereas the sentiment is bearish, the large image outlook stays bullish, as ZK stays above the $0.1880 threshold. A breakdown of this help degree would negatively influence optimism.

For now, nonetheless, the bulls may nonetheless get well the market because the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) stays above the orange band of the sign line. The Relative Energy Index (RSI) can be bullish, with sustained greater lows because it holds above the imply degree of fifty.

The MACD histograms are additionally in optimistic territory in inexperienced shades, proof of bullish sentiment. If purchaser momentum will increase and the zkSync worth information a secure shut above $0.2595, it will encourage extra purchase orders.

A secure candlestick shut above the aforementioned degree would set the tone for a continuation of the pattern. Key ranges the place consumers could be seeking to improve their holdings could be the $0.3500 and $0.4446 ranges. Past these blockades, the controversial altcoin would have an opportunity to reclaim its peak at $2.9700, recorded on June 17.

GeckoTerminal: ZK/USD 15-min chart

Conversely, with the MACD histograms turning pale, the bears are combating for management. If they’ve their manner and the zkSync worth information a candlestick shut under $0.1880 within the 15-minute timeframe, extra promote orders would seemingly be triggered. Worse, or in a dire case, the downtrend may prolong under $0.1525, successfully placing out the short-term bullish expectation.

In the meantime, because the ZK bulls and bears interact in a battle for management, buyers proceed to purchase WienerAI (WAI), an AI meme coin that YouTuber Jon Buying and selling says is the highest AI crypto meme coin of 2024.

Promising Various To zkSync

WAI is the native cryptocurrency behind the WienerAI ecosystem. It’s a hybrid token utilizing its AI capabilities to emulate the success of different canine meme cash like DOGE and SHIB.

The challenge combines animal memes, superior AI tech, and a little bit of processed meat humor. It has garnered an enormous following, with its presale already hovering previous $5.96 million in funds raised.

Extra Wieners each day – Our WienerAI household is rising quick! 🐾 Extra holders = Extra pleasure for our launch! Prepared to hitch the pack? 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/TPFpsjLGFX — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 13, 2024

The WienerAI challenge will combine buying and selling bot capabilities into its platform. This operate delivers user-friendly AI-enhanced buying and selling, seamless swap performance, and nil charges.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unimaginable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

WienerAI boasts fastidiously designed tokenomics aimed toward fostering long-term sustainability and development. The crew has already put aside 20% of tokens for staking rewards, the place customers can stake $WAI for a powerful 192% annual share yield (APY).

Every WAI token is at present promoting for $0.000719. Purchase quickly if you’re earlier than a worth hike in lower than 5 hours.

Purchase WienerAI tokens right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or your financial institution card.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

